Currency Market Health

This indicator includes:

  • Currency Strength Meter

My currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency.
  • Live Heat Map — Multiple time frame
Heat Map makes it easy to spot strong and weak currencies in real-time.
Get an overview of how world currencies are traded against each other.


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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Cuong Le Van
4.5 (10)
Utilities
This an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position (*). Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT of informat
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Text On Chart
Cuong Le Van
5 (2)
Utilities
*Display all text information you need on your charts.* This will help you on displaying text on the chart,  to note everything , for example: strategy. * BUY SIGNAL - rule 1 - rule 2 - rule 3 - etc * SELL SIGNAL - rule 1 - rule 2 - rule 3 - etc This will remind you to follow the discipline and trading strategy set by you. The Discipline to Follow Rules is the Mark of a Top Trader Safety first, then profit will come.
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Average Daily Range Indicator
Cuong Le Van
4.33 (3)
Indicators
What is ADR? Quite simply, ADR (Average Daily Range) is the average of price movement over a period of time.  It can be used as a gauge of how far price may move on any given trading day. This indicator calculates 5, 10, 20 Average Daily Range Features: -  Average: Daily Range, Prev 1/5/10/20 days - Calculator maximum stop loss/profit target by Risk/Reward percent of ADR in Pips. - Candle countdown - ... Contact me if you need:  https://t.me/Cuongitl
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Spike Bar
Cuong Le Van
5 (1)
Indicators
Concept: This indicator will help you find Spike Bar. 1/ Check Yesterday Range (Open-Close )  2/ Check Today pips:   Price from Daily Open to current price (Bid/Ask) Then alert for you  when the pips range of current candle is equal to or greater than the user defined minimum range. This indicator is related to Strategy: Daily Range Spike and Pull Back, you can find it on FFX forum
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Forex Trading Profit Tracker
Cuong Le Van
Utilities
Use Forex Trading Profit Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts. This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account. It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker. Key features: Track your profit over time Check out your stats. Track expected profits against actual profits. Export account history to Excel. MT5 version(*):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
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Day Trading Tracker
Cuong Le Van
5 (2)
Utilities
Use Day Trading Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts. This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account. It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker. Key features: Track your profit over time Check out your stats. Track expected profits against actual profits. Export account history to Excel. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39113
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Double Bollinger Bands Strategy
Cuong Le Van
Indicators
This indicator is adding two sets of Bollinger Bands.  The "Double Bollinger Bands" trading strategy can help the trader find out and validate trend-based opportunities in especially volatile market conditions, explains Kathy Lien.  More information, please get more explained by Kathy Lien in her Youtube.  Double Bollinger Bands is one of the best method of following a trend. Settings Bands Period: 20 Bands Deviations 1: // Bollinger Bands as BB1 Bands Deviations 2: // Bollinger Bands as BB2 Pi
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