Average Daily Range Indicator
- Indicators
-
Cuong Le Van🍀 Trading Robot: Forex & Crypto.
I am a Freelancer.
- Version: 1.0
Quite simply, ADR (Average Daily Range) is the average of price movement over a period of time. It can be used as a gauge of how far price may move on any given trading day.
This indicator calculates 5, 10, 20 Average Daily Range
Features:
- Average: Daily Range, Prev 1/5/10/20 days
- Calculator maximum stop loss/profit target by Risk/Reward percent of ADR in Pips.
- Candle countdown
- ...
Contact me if you need: https://t.me/Cuongitl
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