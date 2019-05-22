Average Daily Range Indicator

4.33
What is ADR?

Quite simply, ADR (Average Daily Range) is the average of price movement over a period of time.  It can be used as a gauge of how far price may move on any given trading day.

This indicator calculates 5, 10, 20 Average Daily Range

Features:

-  Average: Daily Range, Prev 1/5/10/20 days

- Calculator maximum stop loss/profit target by Risk/Reward percent of ADR in Pips.

- Candle countdown

- ...

Contact me if you need: https://t.me/Cuongitl



Reviews 10
AlbertZAR
670
AlbertZAR 2022.08.28 21:13 
 

Awesome

Junaid Ahmad
20
Junaid Ahmad 2024.08.30 18:53 
 

i just started using this indicator it looks good so far but judge the performance we should now the formula of calculation of this indicator...... I will definitely write about again after 2 to three months Regards, Junaid Ahmad

2100182371
14
2100182371 2022.03.27 05:37 
 

Although am still trying to see how to implement this indicator into my trsding, I think it is awesome

Recommended products
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171227?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT app
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Double MA With Special Time Frame with Fibo
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Indicators
Double Moving Averages with Special Time Frame and Fibonacci (DMA_Special_TF_with_Fibo) Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal Version: 1.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Overview Double MA With Special Time Frame with Fibo is a powerful, all-in-one custom indicator designed for traders who want to combine moving average crossover strategies with multi-time frame logic and Fibonacci retracement levels . It intelligently adapts its behavior based on the current chart time frame and adds visual and audibl
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.56 (72)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
4 (6)
Indicators
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Follow Line MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
2.33 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Maximize your trading edge with Follow Line with Scanner, an advanced volatility-based indicator designed for serious traders. This tool combines the power of Bollinger Bands with customizable settings, offering precise insights into price movements. See more MT5 version at:   Follow Lin
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
FREE
TCL Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator
Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
Indicators
Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that detects supply and demand zones automatically and displays them as a single oscillator value at the bottom of the chart, instead of drawing rectangles directly on price. Concept Supply zones are price areas where strong selling created a sharp downward move away from a balance area. Demand zones are price areas where strong buying created a sharp upward move. Traditional implementations draw boxes on the
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicators
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Two Period RSI
Libertas LLC
5 (4)
Indicators
Two Period RSI compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a small tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Looking for RSI alerts? You can
FREE
Reversal 2
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "REVERSAL" indicator is a pointer indicator without redrawing and delay. The "REVERSAL" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on all timeframes. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as blue and red arrows. If you reduce the amplitude, then you can trade in the style of scalping
FREE
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Market Shift and FVG
Cruz Molina William Alberto
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Shift with FVG Indicator for MT4 This MT4 indicator from the apexfintech.net suite identifies market structure shifts and fair value gaps (FVGs) to provide traders with potential trading opportunities. It alerts users on these events via mobile notifications, enabling them to react quickly to changing market conditions. Key Features: Market Structure Shift Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish market structure shifts based on swing high/low breaks and significant candle bod
FREE
Inversion Indicator MT4
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
-- Simple but effective. Inversion Indicator -  What is it? A trend-following overlay indicator that combines SuperTrend logic with exponential curve technology. It detects trend direction, draws a dynamic channel on the chart, and sends real-time alerts when the trend reverses. How does it work? The indicator calculates an exponential baseline using ATR and a SuperTrend factor. When price closes above or below this baseline, a trend reversal is confirmed. A green arrow marks the start of a
FREE
We Trade Live Trend Levels
Ian Andrew Nicholson
5 (1)
Indicators
We Trade Live Trend Levels  This indicator is a fantastic addition to the We Trade Live Trend Max this helps filter out noise and helps with better entries into a trade this add on is a must have and we use it all the time along side We Trade Live Trend Max this is a fantastic tool to help with entering a trade and exiting a trade,  This indicator Calculates  Volume strength  indicating levels of support and resistance for a trade, measures momentum in a market making buying or selling into the
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
RSI Divergence MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In the dynamic financial markets, identifying trend reversal signals is essential for effective trading. The RSI Divergence Scanner is designed to help you detect RSI divergence signals across various currency pairs and timeframes accurately and efficiently. See more MT5 version at:    R
FREE
Pivot Points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171195?source=Site+Market+Product+Page Pivot Points   are a classic technical analysis indicator that calculates the central pivot point (PP) as well as support (S1–S3) and resistance (R1–R3) levels based on the previous day’s High, Low, and Close. The indicator
FREE
STM Signal MT4
Aren Davidian
4 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA   STM Si
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
Magic SMA
Imre Heli
Indicators
The Magic SMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
FREE
Your Chart
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart , you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends. Key Features: Custom Candlestick Formation : Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
More from author
Trading Information
Cuong Le Van
4.5 (10)
Utilities
This an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position (*). Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT of informat
FREE
Text On Chart
Cuong Le Van
5 (2)
Utilities
*Display all text information you need on your charts.* This will help you on displaying text on the chart,  to note everything , for example: strategy. * BUY SIGNAL - rule 1 - rule 2 - rule 3 - etc * SELL SIGNAL - rule 1 - rule 2 - rule 3 - etc This will remind you to follow the discipline and trading strategy set by you. The Discipline to Follow Rules is the Mark of a Top Trader Safety first, then profit will come.
FREE
Day Trading Tracker
Cuong Le Van
5 (2)
Utilities
Use Day Trading Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts. This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account. It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker. Key features: Track your profit over time Check out your stats. Track expected profits against actual profits. Export account history to Excel. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39113
FREE
Forex Trading Profit Tracker
Cuong Le Van
Utilities
Use Forex Trading Profit Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts. This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account. It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker. Key features: Track your profit over time Check out your stats. Track expected profits against actual profits. Export account history to Excel. MT5 version(*):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
FREE
Spike Bar
Cuong Le Van
5 (1)
Indicators
Concept: This indicator will help you find Spike Bar. 1/ Check Yesterday Range (Open-Close )  2/ Check Today pips:   Price from Daily Open to current price (Bid/Ask) Then alert for you  when the pips range of current candle is equal to or greater than the user defined minimum range. This indicator is related to Strategy: Daily Range Spike and Pull Back, you can find it on FFX forum
FREE
Double Bollinger Bands Strategy
Cuong Le Van
Indicators
This indicator is adding two sets of Bollinger Bands.  The "Double Bollinger Bands" trading strategy can help the trader find out and validate trend-based opportunities in especially volatile market conditions, explains Kathy Lien.  More information, please get more explained by Kathy Lien in her Youtube.  Double Bollinger Bands is one of the best method of following a trend. Settings Bands Period: 20 Bands Deviations 1: // Bollinger Bands as BB1 Bands Deviations 2: // Bollinger Bands as BB2 Pi
Currency Market Health
Cuong Le Van
Indicators
This indicator includes: Currency Strength Meter My currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency. Live Heat Map — Multiple time frame Heat Map makes it easy to spot strong and weak currencies in real-time. Get an overview of how world currencies are traded against each
Filter:
Junaid Ahmad
20
Junaid Ahmad 2024.08.30 18:53 
 

i just started using this indicator it looks good so far but judge the performance we should now the formula of calculation of this indicator...... I will definitely write about again after 2 to three months Regards, Junaid Ahmad

bruno gingras
18
bruno gingras 2023.02.16 18:50 
 

I appreciated the tool so far... Good job

fredelito
69
fredelito 2022.09.01 20:47 
 

Good indicator.

AlbertZAR
670
AlbertZAR 2022.08.28 21:13 
 

Awesome

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 03:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

2100182371
14
2100182371 2022.03.27 05:37 
 

Although am still trying to see how to implement this indicator into my trsding, I think it is awesome

syailendra
14
syailendra 2021.11.15 15:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

elasticeye
41
elasticeye 2020.04.07 14:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

investoronline2019
153
investoronline2019 2019.06.13 05:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.05.24 17:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review