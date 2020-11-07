Spike Bar

5

Concept:

This indicator will help you find Spike Bar.

1/ Check Yesterday Range (Open-Close

2/ Check Today pips: Price from Daily Open to current price (Bid/Ask)

Then alert for you  when the pips range of current candle is equal to or greater than the user defined minimum range.

This indicator is related to Strategy: Daily Range Spike and Pull Back, you can find it on FFX forum

Reviews 2
AJC233
14
AJC233 2020.11.28 18:45 
 

I have downloaded this indi to follow the author's thread in FF. I'm evaluating the suggested trading method using this tool. It perfectly draws the qualifying trades per the user's parameters. I will continue to test with it. Thank you.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Trading Information
Cuong Le Van
4.5 (10)
Utilities
This an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position (*). Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT of informat
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Text On Chart
Cuong Le Van
5 (2)
Utilities
*Display all text information you need on your charts.* This will help you on displaying text on the chart,  to note everything , for example: strategy. * BUY SIGNAL - rule 1 - rule 2 - rule 3 - etc * SELL SIGNAL - rule 1 - rule 2 - rule 3 - etc This will remind you to follow the discipline and trading strategy set by you. The Discipline to Follow Rules is the Mark of a Top Trader Safety first, then profit will come.
FREE
Average Daily Range Indicator
Cuong Le Van
4.33 (3)
Indicators
What is ADR? Quite simply, ADR (Average Daily Range) is the average of price movement over a period of time.  It can be used as a gauge of how far price may move on any given trading day. This indicator calculates 5, 10, 20 Average Daily Range Features: -  Average: Daily Range, Prev 1/5/10/20 days - Calculator maximum stop loss/profit target by Risk/Reward percent of ADR in Pips. - Candle countdown - ... Contact me if you need:  https://t.me/Cuongitl
FREE
Forex Trading Profit Tracker
Cuong Le Van
Utilities
Use Forex Trading Profit Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts. This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account. It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker. Key features: Track your profit over time Check out your stats. Track expected profits against actual profits. Export account history to Excel. MT5 version(*):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
FREE
Day Trading Tracker
Cuong Le Van
5 (2)
Utilities
Use Day Trading Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts. This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account. It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker. Key features: Track your profit over time Check out your stats. Track expected profits against actual profits. Export account history to Excel. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39113
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Double Bollinger Bands Strategy
Cuong Le Van
Indicators
This indicator is adding two sets of Bollinger Bands.  The "Double Bollinger Bands" trading strategy can help the trader find out and validate trend-based opportunities in especially volatile market conditions, explains Kathy Lien.  More information, please get more explained by Kathy Lien in her Youtube.  Double Bollinger Bands is one of the best method of following a trend. Settings Bands Period: 20 Bands Deviations 1: // Bollinger Bands as BB1 Bands Deviations 2: // Bollinger Bands as BB2 Pi
Currency Market Health
Cuong Le Van
Indicators
This indicator includes: Currency Strength Meter My currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency. Live Heat Map — Multiple time frame Heat Map makes it easy to spot strong and weak currencies in real-time. Get an overview of how world currencies are traded against each
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[Deleted] 2024.06.03 09:15 
 

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AJC233
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AJC233 2020.11.28 18:45 
 

I have downloaded this indi to follow the author's thread in FF. I'm evaluating the suggested trading method using this tool. It perfectly draws the qualifying trades per the user's parameters. I will continue to test with it. Thank you.

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