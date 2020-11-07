Spike Bar
- Indicators
-
Cuong Le Van🍀 Trading Robot: Forex & Crypto.
I am a Freelancer.
- Version: 1.1
Concept:
This indicator will help you find Spike Bar.
1/ Check Yesterday Range (Open-Close)
2/ Check Today pips: Price from Daily Open to current price (Bid/Ask)
Then alert for you when the pips range of current candle is equal to or greater than the user defined minimum range.
This indicator is related to Strategy: Daily Range Spike and Pull Back, you can find it on FFX forum
I have downloaded this indi to follow the author's thread in FF. I'm evaluating the suggested trading method using this tool. It perfectly draws the qualifying trades per the user's parameters. I will continue to test with it. Thank you.