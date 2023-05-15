Text On Chart

*Display all text information you need on your charts.*



This will help you on displaying text on the chart, to note everything , for example: strategy.



* BUY SIGNAL

- rule 1

- rule 2

- rule 3

- etc

* SELL SIGNAL

- rule 1

- rule 2

- rule 3

- etc



This will remind you to follow the discipline and trading strategy set by you.



The Discipline to Follow Rules is the Mark of a Top Trader



Safety first, then profit will come.