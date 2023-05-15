Text On Chart

5

*Display all text information you need on your charts.*

This will help you on displaying text on the chart,  to note everything , for example: strategy.


* BUY SIGNAL
- rule 1

- rule 2

- rule 3

- etc

* SELL SIGNAL
- rule 1

- rule 2

- rule 3

- etc


This will remind you to follow the discipline and trading strategy set by you.


The Discipline to Follow Rules is the Mark of a Top Trader

Safety first, then profit will come.

Reviews 3
kashmirez
14
kashmirez 2024.07.19 02:56 
 

Just what I needed. Shame mt5 has no built in flexible text object.

Moeen Ghiyas
299
Moeen Ghiyas 2024.03.13 19:05 
 

Excellent tool to keep your plan and reminders on screen

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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Trading Information
Cuong Le Van
4.5 (10)
Utilities
This an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position (*). Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT of informat
FREE
Forex Trading Profit Tracker
Cuong Le Van
Utilities
Use Forex Trading Profit Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts. This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account. It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker. Key features: Track your profit over time Check out your stats. Track expected profits against actual profits. Export account history to Excel. MT5 version(*):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
FREE
Average Daily Range Indicator
Cuong Le Van
4.33 (3)
Indicators
What is ADR? Quite simply, ADR (Average Daily Range) is the average of price movement over a period of time.  It can be used as a gauge of how far price may move on any given trading day. This indicator calculates 5, 10, 20 Average Daily Range Features: -  Average: Daily Range, Prev 1/5/10/20 days - Calculator maximum stop loss/profit target by Risk/Reward percent of ADR in Pips. - Candle countdown - ... Contact me if you need:  https://t.me/Cuongitl
FREE
Spike Bar
Cuong Le Van
5 (1)
Indicators
Concept: This indicator will help you find Spike Bar. 1/ Check Yesterday Range (Open-Close )  2/ Check Today pips:   Price from Daily Open to current price (Bid/Ask) Then alert for you  when the pips range of current candle is equal to or greater than the user defined minimum range. This indicator is related to Strategy: Daily Range Spike and Pull Back, you can find it on FFX forum
FREE
Day Trading Tracker
Cuong Le Van
5 (2)
Utilities
Use Day Trading Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts. This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account. It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker. Key features: Track your profit over time Check out your stats. Track expected profits against actual profits. Export account history to Excel. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39113
FREE
Double Bollinger Bands Strategy
Cuong Le Van
Indicators
This indicator is adding two sets of Bollinger Bands.  The "Double Bollinger Bands" trading strategy can help the trader find out and validate trend-based opportunities in especially volatile market conditions, explains Kathy Lien.  More information, please get more explained by Kathy Lien in her Youtube.  Double Bollinger Bands is one of the best method of following a trend. Settings Bands Period: 20 Bands Deviations 1: // Bollinger Bands as BB1 Bands Deviations 2: // Bollinger Bands as BB2 Pi
Currency Market Health
Cuong Le Van
Indicators
This indicator includes: Currency Strength Meter My currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency. Live Heat Map — Multiple time frame Heat Map makes it easy to spot strong and weak currencies in real-time. Get an overview of how world currencies are traded against each
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poliihor
591
poliihor 2025.03.03 12:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kashmirez
14
kashmirez 2024.07.19 02:56 
 

Just what I needed. Shame mt5 has no built in flexible text object.

Moeen Ghiyas
299
Moeen Ghiyas 2024.03.13 19:05 
 

Excellent tool to keep your plan and reminders on screen

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