Text On Chart
- Utilities
-
Cuong Le Van🍀 Trading Robot: Forex & Crypto.
I am a Freelancer.
- Version: 1.0
*Display all text information you need on your charts.*
This will help you on displaying text on the chart, to note everything , for example: strategy.
* BUY SIGNAL
- rule 1
- rule 2
- rule 3
- etc
* SELL SIGNAL
- rule 1
- rule 2
- rule 3
- etc
This will remind you to follow the discipline and trading strategy set by you.
The Discipline to Follow Rules is the Mark of a Top Trader
Safety first, then profit will come.
Just what I needed. Shame mt5 has no built in flexible text object.