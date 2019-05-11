Triangular Moving Average
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
This is triangular moving average(TMS).
TMS uses Simple Moving Averages for moving average calculation.
If TMA periods is 5,five SMAs are used for calculation.
TMA weights middle part of the price series.
In other words,TMA is less noisy and more accurate.
Input Parameters
- TMAPeriods ----- Defines perids for TMA calculation.
- ModeForTMA ----- Defines mode for TMA calculation.This is normally SMA.
- AppliedPriceForTMA ----- Defines applied price for TMA calculation.
- ShowNormalMA -----Show normal moving average for comparison.
- MAPeriods ----- Defines perids for TMA calculation.
- ModeForMA ----- Defines mode for TMA calculation.
- AppliedPriceForMA ----- Defines applied price for TMA calculation.
How To Use
Set parameters.
Compare with normal MA with ShowNormalMA parameter.