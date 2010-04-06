TimeFrame Changer Free

PRO VERSION

This free indicator change timeframe of charts(up to 3) at the same time,by clicking a label.

If you click the label(shown below),timeframe of charts will change.

If you click again,timeframe of charts restore.





You can change the position of the label.



You can change charts up to 3 charts(a paid version enables up to15 charts).

You can add second,third timeframe changer label.





This indicator is very useful for speed trading.





There is a more powerful PRO VERSION.

The paid version can:



-change charts up to 15 charts

-has Second,and third time changer.



-has Info box besides time changers.



and so on.







*This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading.







Input Parameters