TimeFrame Changer Free
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
This free indicator change timeframe of charts(up to 3) at the same time,by clicking a label.
If you click the label(shown below),timeframe of charts will change.
If you click again,timeframe of charts restore.
You can change the position of the label.
You can change charts up to 3 charts(a paid version enables up to15 charts).
You can add second,third timeframe changer label.
This indicator is very useful for speed trading.
There is a more powerful PRO VERSION.
The paid version can:
-change charts up to 15 charts
-has Second,and third time changer.
-has Info box besides time changers.
and so on.
*This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading.
Input Parameters
- TimeFrame1- All charts will be changed to this timeframe when the label clicked.
- label_xposition- determine the positon of the label.
- label_yposition- determine the positon of the label.
- Do_not_restore -If this is true,when the label clicked again,timeframe of charts will not restore to previous timeframe.
- show_TFInfo_besides_label-show additional TFInfo bedides the label.
- Enable_mute -mute sound when the labels clicked
- color
How To Use
In parameter setting window,input info.
Click the label,then timeframe of all charts will change.
Click again,then all charts return to previous timeframe.