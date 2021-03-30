Command Prompt

This is Command Prompt(CP) for MT4.

By using this,you can access info that only brokers and programmers can access.

For example,do you know your freeze level,margin mode,or how much memory used by MT4?

Knowing these info,you can improve your trading.


How to Use

Type following commands into command prompt box(Shown in photos.) and press Enter.

For example,if you want to know maximum permitted amount of a lot,then type "maxlot".

By typing "info",CP will show all commands available.

By typing "help [command name]",CP will explain about the command.


Commands

Command name
 Result
point
 POINT:Point size in the quote currency. For the current symbol, it is stored in the predefined variable Point
digits
 DIGITS:Count of digits after decimal point in the symbol prices. For the current symbol, it is stored in the predefined variable Digits  
stoplevel
 STOPLEVEL:Stop level in points.
freezelevel
 FREEZELEVEL:Order freeze level in points. If the execution price lies within the range defined by the freeze level, the order cannot be modified, cancelled or closed
lotsize
 LOTSIZE:Lot size in the base currency
tickvalue
 TICKVALUE:Tick value in the deposit currency
swap
 SWAP:Long and short swap
swaptype
SWAP_TYPE:Swap calculation method. 0 - in points; 1 - in the symbol base currency; 2 - by interest; 3 - in the margin currency
starting
STARTING:Market starting date (usually used for futures)
expiration
 EXPIRATION:Market expiration date (usually used for futures). 0 - No;1 - Yes
tradeallowed
 TRADEALLOWED:Trade is allowed for the symbol
minilot
 MINLOT:Minimum permitted amount of a lot
lotstep
LOTSTEP:Step for changing lots
maxlot
 MAXLOT:Maximum permitted amount of a lot
profitcalcmode
 PROFITCALCMODE:Profit calculation mode. 0 - Forex; 1 - CFD; 2 - Futures
margin_calcmode
 MARGINCALCMODE:Margin calculation mode. 0 - Forex; 1 - CFD; 2 - Futures; 3 - CFD for indices
margin_init
 MARGININIT:Initial margin requirements for 1 lot
margin_maintenance
 MARGINMAINTENANCE:Margin to maintain open orders calculated for 1 lot
margin_hedged
 MODE_MARGINHEDGED:Hedged margin calculated for 1 lot
margin_required
 MODE_MARGINREQUIRED:Free margin required to open 1 lot for buying
closebyallowed
 MARGINMAINTENANCE:Allowed using OrderCloseBy() to close opposite orders on a specified symbol. 0 - No;1 - Yes
maxbars
 MAXBARS(Mb):The maximal bars count on the chart
diskspace
 DISK_SPACE(Mb):Free disk space for the MQL4Files folder of the terminal, Mb
memory_physical
 TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL(Mb):Physical memory in the system, Mb
memory_total
 TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL(Mb):Memory available to the process of the terminal , Mb
memory_available
 TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE(Mb):Free memory of the terminal process, Mb
memory_used
 TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED(Mb):Memory used by the terminal , Mb
screendpi
 SCREEN_DPI:The resolution of information display on the screen is measured as number of Dots in a line per Inch (DPI).
pinglast
 PING_LAST:The last known value of a ping to a trade server in microseconds.
acc_leverage
 ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE:Account leverage
acc_limitorders
 ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS:Maximum allowed number of open positions and active pending orders (in total), 0  unlimited
acc_marginmode
 ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE:

Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin
acc_allowed
 ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED:Allowed trade for the current account. 0 - No;1 - Yes
acc_expert
 ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT:Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor. 0 - No;1 - Yes
acc_credit
 ACCOUNT_CREDIT:Account credit in the deposit currency
acc_profit
 ACCOUNT_PROFIT:Current profit of an account in the deposit currency
acc_margincall
 ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL:Margin call level. Depending on the set.
acc_marginsoso
 ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO:Margin stop out level. Depending on the set.
help acc_currency
 ACCOUNT_CURRENCY:Account currency
 acc_name ACCOUNT_NAME:Cliant name
 acc_server ACCOUNT_SERVER:Server name
 acc_company Name of a company that serves the account
 summertime Shows whther it is summer time or not
 totalorders Returns number of orders
 atr Returns ATR


In the end

If you want some features to be added,comment about that in Comments section.

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