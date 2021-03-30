This is Command Prompt(CP) for MT4.

By using this,you can access info that only brokers and programmers can access.

For example,do you know your freeze level,margin mode,or how much memory used by MT4?

Knowing these info,you can improve your trading.





How to Use

Type following commands into command prompt box(Shown in photos.) and press Enter.

For example,if you want to know maximum permitted amount of a lot,then type "maxlot".

By typing "info",CP will show all commands available.

By typing "help [command name]",CP will explain about the command.





Commands

Command name

Result

point

POINT:Point size in the quote currency. For the current symbol, it is stored in the predefined variable Point

digits

DIGITS:Count of digits after decimal point in the symbol prices. For the current symbol, it is stored in the predefined variable Digits

stoplevel

STOPLEVEL:Stop level in points.

freezelevel

FREEZELEVEL:Order freeze level in points. If the execution price lies within the range defined by the freeze level, the order cannot be modified, cancelled or closed

lotsize

LOTSIZE:Lot size in the base currency

tickvalue

TICKVALUE:Tick value in the deposit currency

swap

SWAP:Long and short swap

swaptype

SWAP_TYPE:Swap calculation method. 0 - in points; 1 - in the symbol base currency; 2 - by interest; 3 - in the margin currency

starting

STARTING:Market starting date (usually used for futures)

expiration

EXPIRATION:Market expiration date (usually used for futures). 0 - No;1 - Yes

tradeallowed

TRADEALLOWED:Trade is allowed for the symbol

minilot

MINLOT:Minimum permitted amount of a lot

lotstep

LOTSTEP:Step for changing lots

maxlot

MAXLOT:Maximum permitted amount of a lot

profitcalcmode

PROFITCALCMODE:Profit calculation mode. 0 - Forex; 1 - CFD; 2 - Futures

margin_calcmode

MARGINCALCMODE:Margin calculation mode. 0 - Forex; 1 - CFD; 2 - Futures; 3 - CFD for indices

margin_init

MARGININIT:Initial margin requirements for 1 lot

margin_maintenance

MARGINMAINTENANCE:Margin to maintain open orders calculated for 1 lot

margin_hedged

MODE_MARGINHEDGED:Hedged margin calculated for 1 lot

margin_required

MODE_MARGINREQUIRED:Free margin required to open 1 lot for buying

closebyallowed

MARGINMAINTENANCE:Allowed using OrderCloseBy() to close opposite orders on a specified symbol. 0 - No;1 - Yes

maxbars

MAXBARS(Mb):The maximal bars count on the chart

diskspace

DISK_SPACE(Mb):Free disk space for the MQL4Files folder of the terminal, Mb

memory_physical

TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL(Mb):Physical memory in the system, Mb

memory_total

TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL(Mb):Memory available to the process of the terminal , Mb

memory_available

TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE(Mb):Free memory of the terminal process, Mb

memory_used

TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED(Mb):Memory used by the terminal , Mb

screendpi

SCREEN_DPI:The resolution of information display on the screen is measured as number of Dots in a line per Inch (DPI).

pinglast

PING_LAST:The last known value of a ping to a trade server in microseconds.

acc_leverage

ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE:Account leverage

acc_limitorders

ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS:Maximum allowed number of open positions and active pending orders (in total), 0  unlimited

acc_marginmode

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE: Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin

acc_allowed

ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED:Allowed trade for the current account. 0 - No;1 - Yes

acc_expert

ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT:Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor. 0 - No;1 - Yes

acc_credit

ACCOUNT_CREDIT:Account credit in the deposit currency

acc_profit

ACCOUNT_PROFIT:Current profit of an account in the deposit currency

acc_margincall

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL:Margin call level. Depending on the set.

acc_marginsoso

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO:Margin stop out level. Depending on the set.

help acc_currency

ACCOUNT_CURRENCY:Account currency

acc_name ACCOUNT_NAME:Cliant name acc_server ACCOUNT_SERVER:Server name acc_company Name of a company that serves the account summertime Shows whther it is summer time or not totalorders Returns number of orders atr Returns ATR





In the end

If you want some features to be added,comment about that in Comments section.

