MTF ATR with alert

A.Indicator description

This indicator tells you ATRs of various time-frame and how much ATR is filled.

If ATR is completely filled,this indicator alerts you.

Font,color and font size is customizable.





B.Why do you need ATR?

ATR tells you how much bars propbably would move.

You can use this indicator to set stoploss and take-profit,or enter counter-trend setup.

But it is risky to enter trades based on ATR alone.

So,you should use ATR with other indicator and price action.





C. Input Parameters