TimeFrame Changer Pro

This indicator change timeframe of charts(up to 15) at the same time,by clicking a label.

If you click the label(shown below),timeframe of charts will change.

If you click again,timeframe of charts restore.


You can change the position of the label.

You can change charts up to 15 charts.

You can add second,third timeframe changer label.


This indicator is very useful for speed trading.


*This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use Free version to know the real potential.


Input Parameters

  • TimeFrame1- All charts will be changed to this timeframe when first label clicked.
  • TimeFrame2- All charts will be changed to this timeframe when second label clicked.
  • TimeFrame3- All charts will be changed to this timeframe when third label clicked.
  • show_SecondTFChangerButton-Show second label
  • show_SecondTFChangerButton-Show third label
  • show_TFInfo_besides_Label-Show timeframe info besides the label
  • Enable_mute -mute sound when the labels clicked
  • color 

How To Use

In parameter setting window,input info.

If you want to use second and third timeframe changer,enable it.

Click the label,then timeframe of all charts will change.

Click again,then all charts return to previous timeframe.
























































































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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Line Alerter Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when indicator-created lines are "touched" by price, You can change the interval between alerts. You can change colors and styles of lines as you want. However, lines must be named "Upper" and "Lower. There is a  more powerful PRO version . Input Parameters WaitTime: Interval between alarm. How To Use Place lines wherever you want to add alarms.
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New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
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TimeFrame Changer Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
PRO VERSION This free indicator change timeframe of charts(up to 3) at the same time,by clicking a label. If you click the label(shown below),timeframe of charts will change. If you click again,timeframe of charts restore. You can change the position of the label. You can change charts up to 3 charts(a paid version enables up to15 charts). You can add second,third timeframe changer label. This indicator is very useful for speed trading. There is a more powerful PRO VERSION . The paid versio
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MTF ATR with alert
Tomoyuki Nakazima
5 (1)
Indicators
A.Indicator description This indicator tells you ATRs of various time-frame and how much ATR is filled. If ATR is completely filled,this indicator alerts you. Font,color and font size is customizable. B.Why do you need ATR? ATR tells you how much bars propbably would move. You can use this indicator to set stoploss and take-profit,or enter counter-trend setup. But it is risky to enter trades based on ATR alone. So,you should use ATR with other indicator and price action. C. Input Parameters Al
Multicurrency Position Sizer
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator shows you position size according to your account size and risk. If you want to calculate position size instantly and precisely, this indicator is for you. Difference between two horizontal line (HL) will be stop loss in pips. Place HL at entry price and stop loss price, then you will get your position size. Account currency: USD, JPY, EUR, GBP. Working currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, EURJPY, NZDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, GBPJPY, EURAUD, GBPAUD, EURNZD, A
Objects Invisualizer Pro
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator makes objects(HLine,VLine,etc.) invisible in chosen  timeframes. Objects to be invisible are determined by color. If you delete this indicator from the chart,the vanished  object will be visible again. This indicator is especially useful for trader that utilize a lot of lines. Vanishable Object:HLine,VLine,ChannnelLine,LABEL,TEXT,arrow. *In strategy tester,you can't change timeframe.Use template in order to know full ability of this indicator. *There is a free version. Input P
Line Alerter Pro
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when lines are touched by price. You can change the interval between alerts. You can change colors and styles of lines as you want. However, lines must be named "Upper" and "Lower .Or "Third" and "Fourth". *There is a free version . Functions Additionaly,you can add third and fourth aletable line. You can calculate distances in charts between Upper and Lower lines. You can depict arrows in charts when alerts is activated. You can make every HLine and TLine alertable
New Bar Alarm Pro
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new candle bar formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5/30/60/240 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use Free Version to check functionality in live trading. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify you when new bar is coming. Enable_1mBarAlert ----- Enable alert for 1 min bar diff_1m --
Miracle GMMA
Tomoyuki Nakazima
1 (1)
Experts
The EA is based on trend following strategy. By mainly using GMMA,this EA catches the trend. Trades is closed if the trend is changed according to GMMA. Simply put,you can win big by using this EA and keep losses minimum. What is GMMA? GMMA means "Guppy Multiple Moving Average". This strategy utilizes 12 moving averages. Because of that,GMMA is more robust and profitable than simple moving average strategy. PAIR AND TIMEFRAME The EA is especially made for EURUSD and Daily chart. It is importa
The beast
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
The EA utilizes Fear and Greed of market. That's why this EA works on almost all market. Specifically,this EA searches for extreme prices and exploit that. This EA does not use Martingale,Grid or other risky systems. As default,all trades have a StopLoss level. PAIRS,TIMEFRAME AND BROKER The EA is well suited for Forex. Any pair will do,but I recommend major pairs. Higher timeframes like H1 is best.But this EA can be used for scalping too(with low Profit Factor). Any broker will do,but lower s
Triangular Moving Average
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This is triangular moving average(TMS). TMS uses Simple Moving Averages for moving average calculation. If TMA periods is 5,five SMAs are used for calculation. TMA weights middle part of the price series. In other words,TMA is less noisy and more accurate . Input Parameters TMAPeriods ----- Defines perids for TMA calculation. ModeForTMA ----- Defines mode for TMA calculation.This is normally SMA. AppliedPriceForTMA ----- Defines applied price for TMA calculation. ShowNormalMA -----Show normal m
Command Prompt
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This is Command Prompt(CP) for MT4. By using this,you can access info that only brokers and programmers can access. For example,do you know your freeze level,margin mode,or how much memory used by MT4? Knowing these info,you can improve your trading. How to Use Type following commands into command prompt box(Shown in photos.) and press Enter. For example,if you want to know maximum permitted amount of a lot,then type "maxlot". By typing "info",CP will show all commands available. By typing "hel
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
Architect
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. ProfitFactor is over 7. Perfect EA The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Your money will increase so fast,I promise you. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMethod There are two
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