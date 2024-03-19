TimeFrame Changer Pro

This indicator change timeframe of charts(up to 15) at the same time,by clicking a label.

If you click the label(shown below),timeframe of charts will change.

If you click again,timeframe of charts restore.





You can change the position of the label.



You can change charts up to 15 charts.

You can add second,third timeframe changer label.





This indicator is very useful for speed trading.





*This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use Free version to know the real potential.







Input Parameters