Line Alerter Pro

This indicator alerts you when lines are touched by price.

You can change the interval between alerts.

You can change colors and styles of lines as you want.

However, lines must be named "Upper" and "Lower .Or "Third" and "Fourth".







*There is a free version.







Functions

Additionaly,you can add third and fourth aletable line.



You can calculate distances in charts between Upper and Lower lines.



You can depict arrows in charts when alerts is activated.



You can make every HLine and TLine alertable.

You can send emails when alets is activated.



You can use MovingAverageAlerts.If price touch the MA,this indicator alets you.







Input Parameters

WaitTime: Interval between alarm

Upper_Line_Name:A name of alert line

Lower_Line_Name:A name of alert line

LineColor:Color of lines.



SendEmai:Send mails if alerts is activated.



Calculate_Distance_Between_Upper_And_Lower:Calculate distance two alerts lines



textposition:Position of text in charts for Calculate_Distance_Between_Upper_And_Lower

ShowAlertArrow:Depict arrows where alerts is activated



ThirdLine:Additional line alerts



ThirdLineName:Additional line alerts name



FourthLine:Additional line alerts

FourthLineNam :Additional line alerts name

AlertEveryHolizontalLine:If enabled,every HLine is alertable



AlertEveryTrendLine:If enabled,every TLine is alertable

MovingAverageAlert:Alerts that utilize moving average



Period:Period for MovingAverageAlerts



ma_method:ma_method for MovingAverageAlerts

applied_price:applied_price for MovingAverageAlerts

How To Use

Place lines wherever you want to add alarms.

If you want to use MovingAverageAlerts,make MovingAverageAlerts enable in input parameters window.

