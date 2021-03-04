Line Alerter Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
This indicator alerts you when lines are touched by price.
You can change the interval between alerts.
You can change colors and styles of lines as you want.
However, lines must be named "Upper" and "Lower .Or "Third" and "Fourth".
*There is a free version.
Functions
Additionaly,you can add third and fourth aletable line.
You can calculate distances in charts between Upper and Lower lines.
You can depict arrows in charts when alerts is activated.
You can make every HLine and TLine alertable.
You can send emails when alets is activated.
You can use MovingAverageAlerts.If price touch the MA,this indicator alets you.
Input Parameters
- WaitTime: Interval between alarm
- Upper_Line_Name:A name of alert line
- Lower_Line_Name:A name of alert line
- LineColor:Color of lines.
- SendEmai:Send mails if alerts is activated.
- Calculate_Distance_Between_Upper_And_Lower:Calculate distance two alerts lines
- textposition:Position of text in charts for Calculate_Distance_Between_Upper_And_Lower
- ShowAlertArrow:Depict arrows where alerts is activated
- ThirdLine:Additional line alerts
- ThirdLineName:Additional line alerts name
- FourthLine:Additional line alerts
- FourthLineNam :Additional line alerts name
- AlertEveryHolizontalLine:If enabled,every HLine is alertable
- AlertEveryTrendLine:If enabled,every TLine is alertable
- MovingAverageAlert:Alerts that utilize moving average
- Period:Period for MovingAverageAlerts
- ma_method:ma_method for MovingAverageAlerts
- applied_price:applied_price for MovingAverageAlerts
How To Use
Place lines wherever you want to add alarms.
If you want to use MovingAverageAlerts,make MovingAverageAlerts enable in input parameters window.
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