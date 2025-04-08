MMM Trend Acceleration

This EA has built-in trend acceleration indicator to check the trends before performing any trading action. It's engine is provided with:

  1. trailing Stop Loss;
  2. bad time to trade filter for each day of the week;
  3. enable and disable martingale mode;
  4. define the maximum spread value to trade;
  5. define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading;
  6. the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M1.
The Strategy
  • This Expert Advisor uses built-in trend acceleration indicator where you can set optimized input values for best results;
  • It is also provided by Trailing Stop Loss technology;
  • You may define the time you do not want the EA to trade on each day of the week. This way, you may avoid the impact news release time and avoid false signals;
  • You may avoid high spread values by defining by input the maximum spread value allowed for trading operations.

General Inputs

  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value.
  • Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value.
  • Lots volume to trade: defines the volume of the orders of this currency pair;
  • Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous positons: the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new positonsused to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
  • Maximum Spread allowed for operations: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
  • Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
  • Double lots volume on gain limit (disabled if = 0): sets martingale volume limit. Set to Zero to disable;;

Bad time to trade (MARKET WATCH TIME) 

  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
The Internal trend acceleration Indicator's Input:
  • Trend Acceleration Level (1..4): this input defines the number of bars to check the trend Acceleration.

The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M1 spread at 14 and hedged account mode.
























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MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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Thierry Ouellet
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Experts
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