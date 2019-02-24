PZ Grid Trading EA MT5

Profit consistently from the wavy nature of the market

Grid trading is an efficient mechanical trading strategy which has no reliance on direction, profits from volatility and uses the intrinsic wavy nature of the market. It uses fixed price levels to enter and exit trades in one or both directions. Such trades, generally spaced at 20-200 pip intervals, create a trading grid.

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Advantages



Easy to set up and supervise

It is time-frame independent

No indicators or hard analysis needed

Trades price ranges, not trading setups

Requires little forecasting of the market

Extracts money out of the market regularly

Features



It can trade long, short or bidirectional

It can trade many simultaneous symbols

Grids can be closed or paused at the trader's discretion

It implements directional and bidirectional profit targets



It doesn't trade open ended grids, exposure is limited

The grid configuration can be changed on the fly

Risk and exposure is pre-calculated and displayed

It implements three different behaviors



It works for forex, CFDs and futures

This is arguably the most flexible Grid Trading EA you'll ever find and can be used in a myriad of different ways.





How to get started

Load the EA to any chart and timeframe Choose a trading direction (buy, sell or bidirectional)

Edit the spacing and amount of trades until risk is acceptable Start the grid



