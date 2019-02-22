PZ Stop And Reverse EA MT5

5

This EA recovers losing trades using a sequential and controlled martingale: it places consecutive trades with increasing lot sizes until the initial trade is recovered, plus a small profit. It offers a complete hassle-free trading framework, from managing initial trades to recovery. Please note that the EA implements a martingale, which means that it takes balance losses that are recovered later.

[ User Guide | Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQAll Products]

Features

  • Easy to use and supervise
  • Trade easily using chart buttons
  • Works on netting and hedging accounts
  • Controlled and pre-calculated risk exposure
  • Implements many automated entry strategies
  • All orders are placed with a stop-loss
  • Trades micro accounts from $1,000
  • Filter trading by forex sessions
  • NFA/FIFO compliant

      How to get started

      1. Load the EA to any chart and timeframe
      2. Edit the settings until the risk is acceptable
      3. Start a trade using the chart buttons or...
      4. Enable an entry strategy from inputs
      5. Let the EA handle the trade and book a profit
      6. Repeat!
      The recovery will fail in a minority of cases. If it fails, it incurrs into a calculated loss.

        Usage Tips

        • Load the EA and trade using the buy or sell buttons
        • Never force a buy and sell at the same time. Take one initial trade
        • If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
        • The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
        • But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
        • There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
        • Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
        • Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the martingale
        • You can change the martingale behavior on the fly at any time
        • If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
        The purpose of this EA is not to be profitable by itself, but to avoid preventable losses within the limits of the free margin.

          Technical Information

          • The automated entries of the EA are evaluated at bar closing
          • The EA uses pending orders, connection lag should not be an issue
          • The EA won't trade live if there is risk of a margin call with current settings
          • However, the EA will trade in the tester with any settings, regardless of risk
          • The EA trades a manual lot size: the tester won't reflect compounding profits
          • The session filters are implemented in GMT time and only apply to automated entries
          • The EA will have just one open trade at any given time, and one pending order
          • Every single trade has a stop-loss order

          Input Parameters

          • Lotsize: Lot size of the initial trade.
          • Break-even: Profit in pips at which the EA moves the stop-loss above/below the open price for the first trade.
          • Break-even Behavior: Upon breakeven, the SL can be moved to the open price, or secure part of the profits.
          • Trailing Stop: Trailing stop expressed as % of current trade profit.
          • Trailing Step: Minimum increase in pips for the trailing stop.
          • Take Profit: Take-profit for the first trade.
          • Entry Strategy: The EA implements a some automated entry strategies to facilitate backtesting. Options are: CCI, ADX, RSI, Bollinger Bands, AC, AO, Alligator, MACD, PSAR, RVI, Stochastic, Heiken Ashi, Turtle Trading, Breakouts, Buy Constantly and Sell Constantly.
          • Trades: Max amount of trades to place during the recovery process.
          • Zone: Distance in pips between the current order and the next order in the martingale.
          • Trade Asian Session: Enable auto-trading during asian session.
          • Trade European Session: Enable auto-trading during europe session.
          • Trade American Session: Enable auto-trading during american session.
          • Magic Number: The EA uses the magic number to identify its trades.
          • Custom Comment: Enter your custom comment for all trades here.

            Support and questions

            Use the helpdesk for questions or timely support. Write an email to: help [at] pointzero-trading.com.

            Author

            Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
            Reviews 1
            Frank Paetsch
            7501
            Frank Paetsch 2022.01.03 12:56 
             

            Good EA and easy to optimize

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            MQL TOOLS SL
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            Experts
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            Frank Paetsch
            7501
            Frank Paetsch 2022.01.03 12:56 
             

            Good EA and easy to optimize

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