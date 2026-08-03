AZ Aurum Breakout EA MT5
- Experts
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Shammi Akter JolyHello! I’m a passionate Forex trader and software engineer with over 7 years of experience in the financial markets. My journey began as a trader exploring different strategies, and over time, I developed a deep interest in algorithmic trading and MQL programming for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 3 August 2026
- Activations: 10
AZ Aurum Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It is designed to capture strong price movements during breakout conditions by identifying key volatility zones and executing trades with precise timing. The system focuses on disciplined risk management and structured trade execution. It operates without using high-risk techniques such as martingale or grid strategies. Every position is protected with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, ensuring controlled exposure in all market conditions. The EA continuously monitors market behavior and adapts to changing volatility environments. It is optimized for short-term breakout opportunities, allowing traders to benefit from impulsive price movements commonly seen in the gold market. The setup process is simple and does not require advanced configuration. Once attached to the chart, the EA manages all trading operations automatically.
Pricing Policy
The price of this product follows a gradual increase model based on demand and usage. To maintain strategy quality and performance stability, the number of active users is controlled. As more traders adopt the system, the price is increased in fixed steps.
The price increases by 50 USD after every 10 new purchases.
Final planned price: 2999 USD.
Live Signal: CLICK HERE
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User Guide - CLICK HERE
Key Features
- Fully automated breakout trading system optimized for XAUUSD
- Designed to capture volatility expansion and momentum-driven moves
- No martingale or grid strategy used
- Supports operation on small accounts with deposits starting from approximately 50 USD
- Multiple preset configurations are designed to operate funded account evaluations
- All trades include predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Built-in spread protection and execution control
- Flexible lot sizing options including fixed and balance-based calculation
- Trading session control with customizable time filters
- News filter to avoid trading during high-impact events
- Advanced trade management and safety controls
Risk control is a core component of the EA design. The system provides multiple protection layers:
Risk Management
- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
- Optional breakeven and trailing stop mechanisms
- Daily, weekly, and monthly profit/loss limits
- Maximum spread protection
- Equity-based safety controls
- Trade limitation filters to prevent overtrading
These features allow traders to maintain stability while operating in volatile market conditions.
Recommendations
- Recommended symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Recommended timeframe: M5 or M15
- Recommended broker: Low spread and fast execution
- Minimum deposit: Starting from 100 USD (depending on lot settings)
- VPS recommended for stable 24/7 operation
How to Use
Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart.
The default configuration is optimized for the H1 timeframe. Alternatively, you can load a preset configuration file. Each preset is designed for a specific timeframe, so make sure to use it on the correct chart period.
Operation Check
To verify that the Expert Advisor is working correctly:
- The dashboard should display the status as running
- No errors should appear in the Experts tab
- The EA will automatically place pending orders when valid breakout conditions are detected
Important Notes
- Always ensure correct timeframe selection when using preset files
- Broker conditions such as spread and execution speed can affect results
- It is recommended to test the EA in a demo environment before live trading
- Proper risk management settings should be applied according to account size