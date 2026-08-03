AZ Aurum Breakout EA MT5

  • Experts
  • Shammi Akter Joly
    Shammi Akter Joly

    Shammi Akter Joly

    Hello! I’m a passionate Forex trader and software engineer with over 7 years of experience in the financial markets. My journey began as a trader exploring different strategies, and over time, I developed a deep interest in algorithmic trading and MQL programming for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 3 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

AZ Aurum Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It is designed to capture strong price movements during breakout conditions by identifying key volatility zones and executing trades with precise timing. The system focuses on disciplined risk management and structured trade execution. It operates without using high-risk techniques such as martingale or grid strategies. Every position is protected with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, ensuring controlled exposure in all market conditions. The EA continuously monitors market behavior and adapts to changing volatility environments. It is optimized for short-term breakout opportunities, allowing traders to benefit from impulsive price movements commonly seen in the gold market. The setup process is simple and does not require advanced configuration. Once attached to the chart, the EA manages all trading operations automatically.


Pricing Policy

The price of this product follows a gradual increase model based on demand and usage. To maintain strategy quality and performance stability, the number of active users is controlled. As more traders adopt the system, the price is increased in fixed steps.

The price increases by 50 USD after every 10 new purchases.

Final planned price: 2999 USD.

Live Signal: CLICK HERE

Our Public channel: CLICK HERE

User Guide - CLICK HERE


Key Features

  • Fully automated breakout trading system optimized for XAUUSD
  • Designed to capture volatility expansion and momentum-driven moves
  • No martingale or grid strategy used
  • Supports operation on small accounts with deposits starting from approximately 50 USD
  • Multiple preset configurations are designed to operate funded account evaluations
  • All trades include predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Built-in spread protection and execution control
  • Flexible lot sizing options including fixed and balance-based calculation
  • Trading session control with customizable time filters
  • News filter to avoid trading during high-impact events
  • Advanced trade management and safety controls


Risk Management

Risk control is a core component of the EA design. The system provides multiple protection layers:
  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
  • Optional breakeven and trailing stop mechanisms
  • Daily, weekly, and monthly profit/loss limits
  • Maximum spread protection
  • Equity-based safety controls
  • Trade limitation filters to prevent overtrading

These features allow traders to maintain stability while operating in volatile market conditions.


Recommendations

  • Recommended symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Recommended timeframe: M5 or M15
  • Recommended broker: Low spread and fast execution
  • Minimum deposit: Starting from 100 USD (depending on lot settings)
  • VPS recommended for stable 24/7 operation



How to Use

Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart.

The default configuration is optimized for the H1 timeframe. Alternatively, you can load a preset configuration file. Each preset is designed for a specific timeframe, so make sure to use it on the correct chart period.

Operation Check

To verify that the Expert Advisor is working correctly:

  • The dashboard should display the status as running
  • No errors should appear in the Experts tab
  • The EA will automatically place pending orders when valid breakout conditions are detected
If the EA is not showing active status or any errors are present in the Experts tab, review your settings and platform configuration.

Important Notes
  • Always ensure correct timeframe selection when using preset files
  • Broker conditions such as spread and execution speed can affect results
  • It is recommended to test the EA in a demo environment before live trading
  • Proper risk management settings should be applied according to account size

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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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