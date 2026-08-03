AZ Aurum Breakout EA MT5

AZ Aurum Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It is designed to capture strong price movements during breakout conditions by identifying key volatility zones and executing trades with precise timing. The system focuses on disciplined risk management and structured trade execution. It operates without using high-risk techniques such as martingale or grid strategies. Every position is protected with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, ensuring controlled exposure in all market conditions. The EA continuously monitors market behavior and adapts to changing volatility environments. It is optimized for short-term breakout opportunities, allowing traders to benefit from impulsive price movements commonly seen in the gold market. The setup process is simple and does not require advanced configuration. Once attached to the chart, the EA manages all trading operations automatically.





Pricing Policy The price of this product follows a gradual increase model based on demand and usage. To maintain strategy quality and performance stability, the number of active users is controlled. As more traders adopt the system, the price is increased in fixed steps. The price increases by 50 USD after every 10 new purchases. Final planned price: 2999 USD. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Our Public channel: CLICK HERE



User Guide - CLICK HERE



Key Features

Fully automated breakout trading system optimized for XAUUSD

Designed to capture volatility expansion and momentum-driven moves

No martingale or grid strategy used

Supports operation on small accounts with deposits starting from approximately 50 USD

Multiple preset configurations are designed to operate funded account evaluations

All trades include predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit

Built-in spread protection and execution control

Flexible lot sizing options including fixed and balance-based calculation

Trading session control with customizable time filters

News filter to avoid trading during high-impact events

Advanced trade management and safety controls



Risk Management



Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade

Optional breakeven and trailing stop mechanisms

Daily, weekly, and monthly profit/loss limits

Maximum spread protection

Equity-based safety controls

Trade limitation filters to prevent overtrading



Recommendations

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended timeframe: M5 or M15

Recommended broker: Low spread and fast execution

Minimum deposit: Starting from 100 USD (depending on lot settings)

VPS recommended for stable 24/7 operation





How to Use



Risk control is a core component of the EA design. The system provides multiple protection layers:These features allow traders to maintain stability while operating in volatile market conditions.

Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart.



The default configuration is optimized for the H1 timeframe. Alternatively, you can load a preset configuration file. Each preset is designed for a specific timeframe, so make sure to use it on the correct chart period.



Operation Check



To verify that the Expert Advisor is working correctly:



The dashboard should display the status as running

No errors should appear in the Experts tab

The EA will automatically place pending orders when valid breakout conditions are detected

Important Notes

Always ensure correct timeframe selection when using preset files

Broker conditions such as spread and execution speed can affect results

It is recommended to test the EA in a demo environment before live trading

Proper risk management settings should be applied according to account size

If the EA is not showing active status or any errors are present in the Experts tab, review your settings and platform configuration.