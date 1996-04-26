The FactorT indicator indicates the price blocks by the method of its behavior. If a new square begins, then the price changes its behavior. You should also interpret the value of the indicator if the square ends. That is, each transition means that the price changes its behavior. This indicator can be used in various expert systems.





For example, if a series of orders is open and we are waiting for its completion and at the same time, the price has changed, this means that you need to leave the series as soon as possible.





You can also use the indicator to enter a new series, as confirmation of an input signal. That is, if there are signals at the beginning of a new series, we need to check the signals of this indicator, and if we see that the price has changed its behavior quite recently, it should be entered, if the price has changed behavior for a long time, then it is better not to enter a position or a new series .