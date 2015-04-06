Scalping Catcher EURUSD

DESCRIPTION :





SCALPING CATCHER is an automated Expert advisor with the use of 04 specified indicators that guaranties the best results of Scalping system.









GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS :

This is Scalping EA works Only with EURUSD pair on M5 TIMEFRAME. The minimum Deposit is 300 $.





INPUT PARAMETERS :

This EA uses AutoLot function that allows it to calculate the lot size basing on the account balance. It also uses AutoProfit which is calculated according the the volume size and the account balance.

you have two (02) ways the use this EA :

Using the default setting : AutoLot =True, AutoProfit = true.

AutoLot =True, AutoProfit = true. Using manuel setting : by switch AutoLot and AutoProfit to false.

by switch AutoLot and AutoProfit to false. TakeProfit : is set to 6 Pips for the first Order.

This EA uses Automated Closing System to maintain a Positive profit.