Scalping Catcher EURUSD

DESCRIPTION :


SCALPING CATCHER is an automated Expert advisor with the use of 04 specified indicators that guaranties the best results of Scalping system.



GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS :

This is Scalping EA works Only with EURUSD pair on M5 TIMEFRAME. The minimum Deposit is 300 $.


INPUT PARAMETERS :

This EA uses AutoLot function that allows it to calculate the lot size basing on the account balance. It also uses AutoProfit which is calculated according the the volume size and the account balance.

you have two (02) ways the use this EA :

  • Using the default setting : AutoLot =True, AutoProfit = true.
  • Using manuel setting : by switch AutoLot and AutoProfit to false.
  • TakeProfit : is set to 6 Pips for the first Order.
This EA uses Automated Closing System to maintain a Positive profit.

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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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ST Expert is the result of alot of analysis of the market and the indicators, and finally, I manage to create this scalping EA. This EA use 03 indicators and special algorithm to calculate the entry points with high precision. the minimum amout uses is 500 $, and it´s recommended to use the pairs with the low spread. The TIMEFRAME used is 5M : General Parameters : Strategy Risk : This parameter allows you to choose your risk category during the trading. you can choose Low , Medium or High Risk
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This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
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