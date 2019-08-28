ST Expert is the result of alot of analysis of the market and the indicators, and finally, I manage to create this scalping EA.





This EA use 03 indicators and special algorithm to calculate the entry points with high precision.

the minimum amout uses is 500 $, and it´s recommended to use the pairs with the low spread.

The TIMEFRAME used is 5M:

General Parameters :



Strategy Risk : This parameter allows you to choose your risk category during the trading. you can choose Low , Medium or High Risk.

: This parameter allows you to choose your risk category during the trading. you can choose , or Risk. Maximum Spread : You use this parameter to secure your trading during the news time when the spread is become higher. The EA will not allow the opening of new orders.

You use this parameter to secure your trading during the news time when the spread is become higher. The EA will not allow the opening of new orders. AutoManagement : By activating it, you allow to the EA to calculate the suitable lot size. for each 500 the lot size is 0.01.

: By activating it, you allow to the EA to calculate the suitable lot size. for each 500 the lot size is 0.01. Lot Size : You set the lot size manual.

: You set the lot size manual. Take profit : Close Orders of the current chart at the number of points you choose.

Close Orders of the current chart at the number of points you choose. Use Stop loss : By Activating this parameter, the EA will use the Stop loss point according to the first order price.

: By Activating this parameter, the EA will use the Stop loss point according to the first order price. Stop Loss : The stop loss points.

: The stop loss points. Step : If you choose that the number of orders is higher than 1, this parameter with allow the EA to open other orders according to the step choosen. (For exemple : if you set step = 10, the EA with Open another order if the current order has lost 10 point).

If you choose that the number of orders is higher than 1, this parameter with allow the EA to open other orders according to the step choosen. (For exemple : if you set step = 10, the EA with Open another order if the current order has lost 10 point). Maximum Lot : you need to change this parameter according to your Broker.

you need to change this parameter according to your Broker. Incrememtation : this factor works in case you allows the opening of orders more than 1. The forward orders will use it to increase the lot size.

: this factor works in case you allows the opening of orders more than 1. The forward orders will use it to increase the lot size. Number of orders per Symbol : Choose the number of orders you allow to the EA to open per chart

Choose the number of orders you allow to the EA to open per chart Use the Downdraw security : By activating this parameter, You allow to the EA to CLOSE ALL ORDERS if the Downdraw reach the value set up.(recommand with the High Starategy Risk).

By activating this parameter, You allow to the EA to CLOSE ALL ORDERS if the Downdraw reach the value set up.(recommand with the High Starategy Risk). Close All at %Downdraw : the value of the Downdraw that used by the EA to close all orders.









