ST Expert

ST Expert is the result of alot of analysis of the market and the indicators, and finally, I manage to create this scalping EA.


This EA use 03 indicators and special algorithm to calculate the entry points with high precision.

the minimum amout uses is 500 $, and it´s recommended to use the pairs with the low spread.

The TIMEFRAME used is 5M:

General Parameters :

  • Strategy Risk : This parameter allows you to choose your risk category during the trading. you can choose Low, Medium or High Risk.
  • Maximum Spread : You use this parameter to secure your trading during the news time when the spread is become higher. The EA will not allow the opening of new orders.
  • AutoManagement : By activating it, you allow to the EA to calculate the suitable lot size. for each 500 the lot size is 0.01.
  • Lot Size : You set the lot size manual.
  • Take profit :  Close Orders of the current chart at the number of points you choose.
  • Use Stop loss : By Activating this parameter, the EA will use the Stop loss point according to the first order price.
  • Stop Loss : The stop loss points.
  • Step : If you choose that the number of orders is higher than 1, this parameter with allow the EA to open other orders according to the step choosen.  (For exemple : if you set step = 10, the EA with Open another order if the current order has lost 10 point).
  • Maximum Lot : you need to change this parameter according to your Broker.
  • Incrememtation : this factor works in case you allows the opening of orders more than 1. The forward orders will use it to increase the lot size.
  • Number of orders per Symbol : Choose the number of orders you allow to the EA to open per chart
  • Use the Downdraw security : By activating this parameter, You allow to the EA to CLOSE ALL ORDERS if the Downdraw reach the value set up.(recommand with the High Starategy Risk).
  • Close All at %Downdraw : the value of the Downdraw that used by the EA to close all orders.




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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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4.67 (15)
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Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
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Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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