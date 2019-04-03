Sword EA

SWORD EA

 

Sword EA is an automated Expert Advisor that use a very specific method to Hunt Pips. It's the best tool to earn money .

default settings is recommended..

Using VPS is required.


Input parameters

Use the default settings. 

Balance : 1000$;

  • Frame- Works in all frames;
  • Initial lot - initial lot is 0.01 but you can increase it by the growth of you account.
  • Closing Point - you can choose your closing point for taking profit. the profit will be calculated according to the highest lot X the closing Point
  • Take Profit, points - it's calculated automatically.
  • Distance- this will define the number of point that allows the EA to launch Another Order.
  • Reduce Risk After Order - if the number of orders is growing, the EA use this parameter to reduce the risk by reducing the profit to secure your account.
  • Starting/Ending Time - Choose the time that you want you EA to work to.
  • Micro Account Type - for the small account and if you use a Micro Account, you must activate it.
  • Closing Buttons - you can close All postions by using the buttons in the screen. this button works with the current pair.

Attention :

The recommended pairs are the ones with low spread.

In the News Time, it is HIGHLY recommended to stop the EA to ensure your security.

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Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
Vini MT4
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Experts
Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
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Trading Board is a Tool That Help you execute Sell and Buy Operation very smoothly. General Description : This Tool has this functions: The function of Send Buy or Sell orders. The function to close all orders in the current chart. Choose the volume you need to trade. Calculate of Stop loss and Take Profit with the number of points. Draw the Fibonacci retracement.
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Scalping Catcher EURUSD
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DESCRIPTION : SCALPING CATCHER is an automated Expert advisor with the use of 04 specified indicators that guaranties the best results of Scalping system. GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS : This is Scalping EA works Only with EURUSD pair on M5 TIMEFRAME . The minimum Deposit is 300 $ . INPUT PARAMETERS : This EA uses AutoLot function that allows it to calculate the lot size basing on the account balance. It also uses AutoProfit which is calculated according the the volume size and the account balance
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Akram Azizi
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ST Expert is the result of alot of analysis of the market and the indicators, and finally, I manage to create this scalping EA. This EA use 03 indicators and special algorithm to calculate the entry points with high precision. the minimum amout uses is 500 $, and it´s recommended to use the pairs with the low spread. The TIMEFRAME used is 5M : General Parameters : Strategy Risk : This parameter allows you to choose your risk category during the trading. you can choose Low , Medium or High Risk
Banev EA
Akram Azizi
Experts
This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
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