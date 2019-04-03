Sword EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 April 2019
- Activations: 10
SWORD EA
Sword EA is an automated Expert Advisor that use a very specific method to Hunt Pips. It's the best tool to earn money .
default settings is recommended..
Using VPS is required.
Input parameters
Use the default settings.
Balance : 1000$;
- Frame- Works in all frames;
- Initial lot - initial lot is 0.01 but you can increase it by the growth of you account.
- Closing Point - you can choose your closing point for taking profit. the profit will be calculated according to the highest lot X the closing Point
- Take Profit, points - it's calculated automatically.
- Distance- this will define the number of point that allows the EA to launch Another Order.
- Reduce Risk After Order - if the number of orders is growing, the EA use this parameter to reduce the risk by reducing the profit to secure your account.
- Starting/Ending Time - Choose the time that you want you EA to work to.
- Micro Account Type - for the small account and if you use a Micro Account, you must activate it.
- Closing Buttons - you can close All postions by using the buttons in the screen. this button works with the current pair.
Attention :
The recommended pairs are the ones with low spread.
In the News Time, it is HIGHLY recommended to stop the EA to ensure your security.