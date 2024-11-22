Telecontrol MT4

Telecontrol MT4 is a solution for integrating the MetaTrader 4 terminal with a Telegram channel. The server-based operation simplifies the creation of tokens and identifiers, consolidates data from multiple terminals, and generates valuable information in Telegram.

The functionality includes:

  • notifications about trades, orders, and balance changes;
  • monitoring of drawdowns and lot limit exceedances;
  • trade reports and expert advisor analysis;
  • notifications about significant events with color highlighting in the terminal;
  • setting up trading policies to prevent unauthorized operations.

All signals are automatically broadcast to the Telegram channel for convenient access.

Launch the utility and configure the channel following the instructions displayed on the screen.


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Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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CS Bollinger MT4
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
CS Bollinger is a signal indicator based on Bollinger Bands, designed for the rapid identification of key support and resistance levels with visual trading signals. Thanks to an improved level-switching logic, the indicator automatically adjusts levels on the chart, displaying signal arrows when a price reversal is confirmed. This helps traders quickly identify favorable moments for entering and exiting the market. The indicator offers flexible settings that allow it to be adapted to an individu
FREE
SlopeChannel A
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Slope Channel Indicator for MetaTrader Looking for a tool to analyze market trends suitable for any trading style?   Slope Channel   – your reliable assistant in identifying directional price movement and key market levels! What is Slope Channel? The Slope Channel is an innovative indicator that constructs a sloped channel on the chart, automatically calculating its parameters based on local extremes. This tool highlights the optimal channel option, allowing you to quickly adapt to changing
FREE
Slope Channel A
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
Slope Channel Indicator for MetaTrader Looking for a tool to analyze market trends that suits any trading style? Slope Channel is your reliable assistant in identifying price direction and key market levels! What is Slope Channel? Slope Channel is an innovative indicator that constructs an inclined channel on the chart, automatically calculating its parameters based on local extremums. This tool highlights the optimal channel option, allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market conditio
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Telecontrol MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
3 (1)
Utilities
Telegram Controls (Telecontrol) — performs communication between the bot Telegram and the terminal MetaTrader 5 . It helps aggregate data from multiple terminals and manage them using a bot in Telegram . The service is convenient for working on multiple MT5 terminals, allowing each terminal to be individually configured for optimal display and perception of information. All terminal data is collected in one Telegram channel, and the settings panel allows quick adjustments and saving of changes i
FREE
Level Asisstant
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Utilities
Level Assistant is an expert assistant for manually setting support and resistance levels. Traders often form their own levels. If there are many charts of different periods, the level will be multiplied by all charts. When placing a horizontal line on a chart, the Assistant suggests converting this line into a level. At the same time, he himself will determine the color and thickness of the line, depending on the period of the instrument and where it is relative to the price. Mark the level
FREE
Spread analysis
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
5 (1)
Utilities
The spread in trading is the difference between the purchase price and the sale price of a financial instrument on the market. The spread is a commission fee that traders pay brokers for the opportunity to trade. It's no secret that each broker offers its own terms for trading. The size of the spread is important. There are a lot of advisors (especially scalpers) who show different results at different brokers. We have repeatedly encountered this. Therefore, using this utility, find out what s
FREE
ZigZagMozart
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
The ZigZagMozart indicator is based on the calculation of the advanced ZigZag. Displays trend break points (white squares), resulting points (yellow circles), flat zones (purple dots). The only indicator parameter: “ pivot in points ” - the minimum shoulder between the peaks of the indicator. The indicator uses market analysis based on the strategy of the famous modern trader Mozart. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcXvUmvr0mY. ZigZagMozart - works on any currency pairs. If the parameter “pivo
Regression
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
The Regression indicator shows the direction of the trend. The graph shows up to 3 regression lines with different time periods. The straight line is built as the average inside the wave channel of the price movement (shown on one ScreenShot). In this case, you can disable any of the lines. Also, the indicator allows you to change the color for each line. It is interesting to calculate the relative angle in degrees. The angle display can also be turned off. Thanks to this indicator, you can s
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
SlopeChannelB – a technical analysis tool that constructs a sloping price movement channel, offering unique opportunities to assess the current market situation and find trading signals. Main features of the indicator: Sloping price movement channel : The indicator helps visualize support and resistance levels, which may indicate potential reversal points or trend continuations. Various line colors and background highlighting : Sloping support and resistance levels are displayed in differen
CS Bollinger
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
CS Bollinger is a signal indicator based on Bollinger Bands, designed for the rapid identification of key support and resistance levels with visual trading signals. Thanks to an improved level-switching logic, the indicator automatically adjusts levels on the chart, displaying signal arrows when a price reversal is confirmed. This helps traders quickly identify favorable moments for entering and exiting the market. The indicator offers flexible settings that allow it to be adapted to an individu
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