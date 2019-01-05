Save screen
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A script that allows you to quickly save the image of the current chart.
Accelerate the use of the script by assigning a keyboard shortcut to it.
The image is saved in the location of your MT4 platform: /MQL4/Files/{current_date}.
The script does not contain any parameters. The name of the chart being saved is determined automatically and consists of a symbol, the current date and the timeframe.
Attention! Files with the same names are overwritten!