Save screen

A script that allows you to quickly save the image of the current chart.





Accelerate the use of the script by assigning a keyboard shortcut to it. The image is saved in the location of your MT4 platform: /MQL4/Files/{current_date}.

The script does not contain any parameters. The name of the chart being saved is determined automatically and consists of a symbol, the current date and the timeframe.





Attention! Files with the same names are overwritten!





