KT COG Advanced MT5

KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine.

It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively.





MT4 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT4



Calculation of COG

The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main line is based on the following formula

COG Line: -Sum(Time Series[i] * (i + 1)) / Sum(Time Series[i])

Signal Line: A moving average plotted on the COG line.

A buy signal is generated when the COG line crosses above the signal line and a sell signal is generated when the COG line crosses below the signal line.

Please note that the COG is a leading indicator. For profitable trading, each crossover cannot be used as the buy/sell signal. There is a need for adaptive filtration before this oscillator can be used for practical trading.



Advanced Filtration

