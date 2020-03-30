Moxie 5

Moxie 5

 

Moxie 5 is an intraday trading system that makes profits from short-term price movements.

EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs. Optimized parameter files are installed in the product news.

You can see the statistics of the advisor for different brokers on various instruments in the section Trading Signals for MetaTrader 5.

There is the possibility of including martingale, which requires special care.

Options

Management of risks:

  • enter allotted funds -  (<=0-OFF, <=2.0 - coefficient, >2.0 - directly amount)
  • enter volume  - input volume. With a value greater than 0, the number of lots, with a value less than 0, a percentage of available funds, with a value of 0, input is suspended.
  • factor of volume -  input volume multiplier (when <= 0 is disabled)
  • limit of number of addition - limiting the number of increasing positions.
  • limit step additions  - the amount of indentation of additives (Points)
  • addition pause ratio - topping up increment ratio
  • addition pause interval - the number of deals to increase the indent of the fillings (<= 0 OFF)
  • Overturn enters mode -  flipping switch <0-OFF otherwise -On.
  • Overturn part - part of the position under the coup
  • MarginLevel threshold stop expert  - threshold margin level for increasing position. At 0, there is no stop.
  • Expert stopped limit on the spread - (<=0-OFF)
  • slippage - price deviation limit

Service Position:

  • pip profit to Exit - exit by profit in points
  • percent profits to Exit - exit by profit as a percentage of balance
  • take_profit - the number of points to put Take Profit (=0 -Take Profit OFF, less than 0 - Take Profit on the indicator).
  • stop_loss - the number of points for placing Stop Loss (<= 0 - Stop Loss OFF).
  • trailing_stop - количество пунктов для выставления Trailing Stop (<=0 - Trailing Stop OFF).

Take Profit and Stop Loss are hidden, that is, no stop orders are placed. When you turn on the Trailing Stop, stop loss orders are set.

The main parameters of the strategy:

  • iS time frame - Stochastic Oscillator indicator timeframe
  • iS KPeriod - K-period indicator
  • iS DPeriod - D-period indicator
  • iS Slowing - Indicator averaging value
  • iS Range - indicator span

  • iB1 time frame - the timeframe of the first Bollinger Bands indicator.
  • iB1 period - the period of the first indicator
  • iB1 bound - deviation of the first indicator
  • iB2 time frame - second indicator timeframe
  • iB2 period - period of the second indicator
  • iB2 bound - deviation of the second indicator

  • indicator1 time frame - timeframe of the first ADX indicator
  • indicator1 period - period of the first ADX indicator
  • indicator2 time frame - timeframe of the second indicator ADX
  • indicator2 period - period of the second indicator ADX

Parameters for fine tuning the strategy:

  • MFI time frame - MFI timeframe
  • MFI Period - MFI Period
  • RVI time frame - RVI timeframe
  • RVI Period - RVI Period

Additional indicator settings:

  • tick Fast EMA period - fast period for a tick indicator.
  • tick Slow EMA period - slow period for a tick indicator.
  • tick Signal SMA period - signal period for a tick indicator.
  • StopOutDistance time frame - additional indicator timeframe.
  • StopOutDistance period - period of the additional indicator (<1 - OFF).
  • StopOutDistance deviation - deviation of the additional indicator.

Time filter options:

  • GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek - are similar to the parameters of the Intraday Time Filter Standard Library.
  • time filter ban intervaltime filter allow interval - blocking / allowing intervals of the filter in string form. The format of the string: [day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. Samples.
  • time filter hours shift - hourly shift of the filter.

Other options:

  • INSTRUMENT NAME  - the name of the optimized symbol.
  • magic number - magic number for all orders placed by the advisor.
  • Note - comments


Shift +? - Show / hide hotkeys hint.















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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
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Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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The Bulls Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bulls Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bulls Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refer
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The Expert Advisor modifies the Stop Loss order position opened for the instrument of the current chart based on indicator values. Uses indicators Parabolic SAR ,  NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) ,  Moving Average  or linear regression channel. Switchable modes: Trailing stop only when in profit; Trailing stop only following the price; On every teak or on formed bars; Trailing for each order separately or for a total position. Has an option of "hidden stop", also you can exclude individual
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The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
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This tick indicator draws synthetic bars/candlesticks that contain a definite number of ticks. Parameters: option prices - price option. It can be Bid, Ask or (Ask+Bid)/2. the number of ticks to identify Bar - number of ticks that form OHLC. price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). calculated bar  - number of bars on the chart. Buffer indexes: 0 - OPEN, 1 - HIGH, 2 - LOW, 3 - CLOSE.
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TrailingStop MA 4
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The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
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A simple tick indicator of Bid and Ask prices. The period separator (1 minute) is displayed as a histogram. Parameters Show Bid Line - show/hide the Bid line; Show Ask Line - show/hide the Ask line; Show Labels - show/hide the last price values.
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4.5 (2)
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A simple tick indicator of Bid and Ask prices. The period separator (1 minute) is displayed as a histogram. Parameters Price_levels_count - number of price levels to be displayed. Bar_under_calculation - number of bars of the indicator to be displayed on the chart.
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Ticks RSI 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Relative Strength Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: RSI Period - period of averaging. overbuying level - overbought level. overselling level - oversold level. calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of RSI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Oscillator Relative Strength Index section
Ticks Envelopes 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Envelopes indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Averaging period - period of averaging. Smoothing type - type of smoothing. Can have any values of the enumeration ENUM_MA_METHOD . Option prices - price to be used. Can be Ask, Bid or (Ask+Bid)/2. Deviation of boundaries from the midline (in percents) - deviation from the main line in percentage terms. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if
Ticks Stochastic 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Stochastic Oscillator indicator is drawn on the tick price chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: K period - number of single periods used for calculation of the stochastic oscillator; D period - number of single periods used for calculation of the %K Moving Average line; Slowing - period of slowing %K; Calculated bar - number of bars in the chart for calculation of the indicator. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of signals of the
Ticks MACD 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence(MACD) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Fast EMA period - indicator drawn using a tick chart. Slow EMA period - slow period of averaging. Signal SMA period - period of averaging of the signal line. calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of MACD signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their desc
Ticks Bands 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bollinger Bands indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Deviation - deviation from the main line. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). Bar under calculation - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND, 3 - BID, 4 - ASK.
Ticks OsMA 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Moving Average of Oscillator(OsMA) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Fast EMA period - fast period of averaging. Slow EMA period - slow period of averaging. Signal SMA period - period of averaging of the signal line. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks CCI 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Commodity Channel Index(CCI) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: period - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of CCI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Commodity Channel Index section of MQL5 Reference. The oscillator has required directio
Ticks ADX 4
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Indicators
The Average Directional Movement Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Сalculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.
Tick StdDev 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Standard Deviation (StdDev) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Method - method of averaging. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks Momentum 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Momentum indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: period - period of the indicator calculation. levels count - number of displayed levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0) calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks Bulls 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bulls Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bulls Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bulls Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refer
Ticks Bears 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Bears Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bears Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bears Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refe
Tiks ATR 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Average True Range (ATR)  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: ATR Period  - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation. The number of ticks to identify Bar  - number of single ticks that form OHLC. Price levels count  - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Сalculated bar  - number of
Tiks WPR 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Williams' Percent Range (%R)  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: WPR Period  - period of the indicator. Overbuying level  - overbought level. Overselling level  - oversold level. price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Сalculated bar  - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of WPR signals (from 0 to 100). You can find t
Ticks Price Channel 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Price Channel  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period  - period for determining the channel boundaries. Price levels count  - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Bar under calculation  - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - Channel upper, 1 - Channel lower, 2 - Channel m
Abigail 4
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Description: Abigail is a medium-term trading system making profit during the price rollback. The Expert Advisor has been optimized for working on EURUSD. However, it can successfully work with other currency pairs as well. You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols at MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals sections. Parameters: Risk management: enter volume - market entry volume. If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than
TimeFilter 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
TimeFilter indicator allows you to visually select bit masks (GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek) for the  Intraday Time Filter  module of trading signals of the Standard Library. The use of time filters allows you to take into account the particulars of each trading session in performing trading operations.
TimeFilter simple 4
Andrej Nikitin
1 (1)
Utilities
The indicator is an inter-week hourly filter. When executing trading operations, the indicator allows considering time features of each trading session. Permissive and restrictive filter intervals are set in string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. See the screenshots for examples. Parameters: Good Time for trade - intervals when trading is allowed. Bad Time for trade - intervals when trading is forbidden. time filter shift (hours) - hourly shift. percenta
AccountQuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilities
The script creates account summary report in a separate window. The report can be created for all deals and for deals on selected financial instruments. It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to an htm file. Script inputs report starting date - initial report generation date. symbols selection for report - select a method of choosing tools for a report generation. allSymbol - report is generated for deals performed on all symbols. onlyCurrentSymbol - report is
PositionGroupClose 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA performs trade operations of closing position groups. Positions are grouped by type. It is possible to select orders by the profit (loss) value. It is possible to form the closure groups manually. You can set a value for automatic closure of a positions group after reaching a certain profit/loss level or price level. The additional functions of the EA are called using the hot keys: SHIFT+A - show/hide Auto exit options. SHIFT+S - show/hide Settings panel. SHIFT+V - sound ON/OFF. SHIFT+I -
AddPosition 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The Expert Advisor for increasing (or opening) market positions. Allows specifying the desired risk, target and searching for the best open price and trade volume. Configurable Parameters: lots - directly the volume of the position increase. % equity - the amount of growth as a percentage of the amount of funds. stop loss - directly the level of the stop loss order. loss - the level of the stop loss order depending on the allowable loss. take profit - directly the take profit level of the o
Line Crossing Alert 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The Expert Advisor notifies that a price has crossed a line on the chart. It handles two types of lines - horizontal line and a trendline. The number of lines is unlimited. Parameters: prefix of signal line - prefix of object (line) names processed by the indicator. If the parameter is empty, it handles all object types: horizontal lines and trendlines. price Mode - price type (bid or ask). timeout - crossing alert timeout. number of repeats - the limit of crossing alert repeats. number of comme
Tick Advisor
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Tick Advisor is an intraday trading system that tries to profit during the price rollback. Martingale can be enabled, but you should be extremely careful (take profit often and at a proper time!). You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols in the MetaTrader 4 Trading Signals sections. Parameters Risk management: enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equa
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