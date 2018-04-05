Crash 300 Broly

Crash 300 Broly — Trend Trading System for the Crash 300 Index

A professional expert robot designed specifically for the Deriv Crash 300 synthetic index, optimized to trade on the M1 timeframe, detecting trend candlesticks with high entry accuracy.


🎯 Strategy

Crash 300 Broly identifies the market's directional momentum through candlestick structure analysis, capturing the characteristic trend movements of the Crash 300 index after each bearish spike. The system filters out M1 noise and enters only when directional continuity is confirmed, maximizing the success rate in this highly volatile instrument.


⚙️ Key Features

Symbol: Crash 300 Index

Timeframe: M1

Recommended Lot Size: 0.50 – 2.00 (adjustable according to risk profile)

Suggested Starting Capital: From $300 USD

Leverage: 1:100

Money Management: Configurable lot size control, dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Risk Management System: Drawdown protection and exposure control per trade

✅ Ideal for:

Traders looking to trade synthetic derivative indices with limited capital

Accounts from $300 and up

Moderate to aggressive risk profile

100% automated trading, no constant supervision required

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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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