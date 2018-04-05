Crash 300 Broly
- Experts
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Ignacio Agustin Mene FrancoMy name is Ignacio, I have more than 5 years of experience in the market, both forex and synthetic indices, I program indicators to provide the user with a better trade!
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Crash 300 Broly — Trend Trading System for the Crash 300 Index
A professional expert robot designed specifically for the Deriv Crash 300 synthetic index, optimized to trade on the M1 timeframe, detecting trend candlesticks with high entry accuracy.
🎯 Strategy
Crash 300 Broly identifies the market's directional momentum through candlestick structure analysis, capturing the characteristic trend movements of the Crash 300 index after each bearish spike. The system filters out M1 noise and enters only when directional continuity is confirmed, maximizing the success rate in this highly volatile instrument.
⚙️ Key Features
Symbol: Crash 300 Index
Timeframe: M1
Recommended Lot Size: 0.50 – 2.00 (adjustable according to risk profile)
Suggested Starting Capital: From $300 USD
Leverage: 1:100
Money Management: Configurable lot size control, dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
Risk Management System: Drawdown protection and exposure control per trade
✅ Ideal for:
Traders looking to trade synthetic derivative indices with limited capital
Accounts from $300 and up
Moderate to aggressive risk profile
100% automated trading, no constant supervision required