Active Price Lines
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.28
Active Price Lines
Indicator gives you full custom control over the Bid and Ask price lines, both color and style.
Color control is also customizable based on increased or decreased price by the tick.
Options include:
- Show both the Bid line and the Ask line
- Set unique color for each
- Set unique line style for each
- Set unique color for increased price (by the tick)
- Show only Bid line
- Show only Ask line
Rider Capital Group
Excelente indicador.