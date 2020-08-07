Active Price Lines

5

Active Price Lines

Indicator gives you full custom control over the Bid and Ask price lines, both color and style. 

Color control is also customizable based on increased or decreased price by the tick.


Options include:

  • Show both the Bid line and the Ask line
  • Set unique color for each
  • Set unique line style for each
  • Set unique color for increased price (by the tick) 
  • Show only Bid line
  • Show only Ask line


Rider Capital Group



Reviews 3
Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2025.08.04 23:42 
 

Excelente indicador.

simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2022.11.15 11:52 
 

Really nice indicator with some great features and it's free too. Thanks so much

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Key Levels and Zones
Rider Capital Group
4.5 (6)
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Key Levels + Zones Indicator cleanly displays even numbered price levels: “00s” and “50s” .  Additionally, you can display “Mid-Lines” which are preset distance levels   on both sides of the even numbered price levels (set to 12.5 pips by default).  This 25-pip zone that straddles each even numbered price relates to where many traders place their stops and therefore can be a risk “Zone” to steer clear of when placing your stops.  The zone also acts as support and resistance. Indicator  p rovide
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Chart Local Time for MT5
Rider Capital Group
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Display your Local Time on your charts Now available for MT5 with new features! Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT5 server time. Display crosshair   to highlight current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 - Month, including all MT5 timeframes), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Custom
Chart Local Time
Rider Capital Group
4.86 (14)
Indicators
Display your Local Time on your charts Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT4 server time. Display crosshair   which highlights current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 – Month), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Customize the font family, font size, background color, and crosshair col
ZigZag Leg Break
Rider Capital Group
Indicators
Get alerted (and see on the chart) when a zigzag leg break occurs!   Indicator works in real time, alerting and cleanly displaying when price closes beyond the last high/low zigzag.   This is important to confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner:    To confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner, not only do we need to see price moving higher/lower than its previous high/low, we also expect to see at least two closes beyond that high/low as further evidence that the market is accepti
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Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2025.08.04 23:42 
 

Excelente indicador.

simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2022.11.15 11:52 
 

Really nice indicator with some great features and it's free too. Thanks so much

ainn73
14
ainn73 2020.11.28 12:23 
 

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