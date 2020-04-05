Support and Resistance Scanner Service

Ultimate Breakout System

Ultimate Breakout System is a fully customizable breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Instead of using a fixed, one-size-fits-all entry rule, it detects genuine support and resistance levels on the chart — recent highs and lows that clearly stick out from the candles around them — and places pending orders at those levels. When price breaks through, the trade triggers automatically.

The EA does not come with a single hard-coded strategy. It is a strategy-building toolkit: every stage of the trade, from how a level is confirmed, to where the order is placed, to how the position is protected and trailed afterwards, is controlled by inputs. This lets you build breakout systems for any symbol and any timeframe, from slow swing trading on Daily charts to fast scalping on M1.

Key Advantages

  • Works on any market and timeframe. Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs — swing trading on H4/Daily/Weekly, or scalping on M1–H1.
  • Trades a proven, structural concept. Breakouts of support/resistance are one of the oldest and most consistent ideas in technical trading — the EA automates the detection and execution of that structure instead of relying on a black-box signal.
  • Extensive exit toolbox. Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit, standard trailing stop, trailing take profit, break-even, a support/resistance-based trailing stop, a fast tick-based "MagicTrail" stop for scalping, a delayed time-based trailing stop, and virtual stops that are managed internally instead of sitting on the broker's server.
  • Built for markets that trend higher over decades. A unique "Variable Values" module lets every distance-based parameter (stop loss, take profit, trailing distances) automatically scale with ATR or with the current price — ideal for Gold, Indices, and Bitcoin, where a fixed pip value that works today can become meaningless years later.
  • Protects you from event-driven volatility. Built-in news filters for Non-Farm Payrolls, Interest Rate decisions, and CPI releases can automatically close trades and delete pending orders ahead of high-impact news.
  • Fake-breakout protection. Five independent, configurable confirmation filters can require price to actually close beyond the breakout level on multiple timeframes before a trade is trusted, reducing losses from false breakouts and stop hunts.
  • Full weekly trading schedule. Restrict trading to specific hours for each day of the week, with the option to automatically close open trades and/or delete pending orders outside those hours.
  • Safe by design. The EA checks margin and broker-imposed price/volume/stop-distance rules before every trade request, so it behaves correctly and predictably across different brokers and account types.
  • Built for serious strategy development. A dedicated "Custom Max" optimization score (combining Expected Payoff, Recovery Factor, and Number of Trades) helps the Strategy Tester's genetic optimizer converge on robust, tradeable results rather than curve-fitted outliers.
  • Clear on-chart feedback. An optional info panel shows open trades, pending orders, and floating profit/loss at a glance.

How It Works

On a chosen timeframe, the EA scans backwards through recent candles for a high (or low) that has a configurable number of lower highs (or higher lows) on both sides of it — a level that genuinely "sticks out" as a swing point. Once found, and provided price is currently far enough away from it, a Buy Stop is placed a few pips above a qualifying high, and a Sell Stop a few pips below a qualifying low. If price breaks through, the pending order triggers and the position is then managed by whichever combination of exit tools you have enabled.

Who Is It For

Traders and strategy developers who want to design and optimize their own breakout systems rather than run someone else's fixed logic. The parameter set is deliberately broad so that two people running the same EA on the same symbol can end up with completely different, uncorrelated strategies — useful for building a diversified multi-strategy portfolio.

Input Parameters

Info Panel

  • Show Info Panel — Displays an on-chart panel with open trades, pending orders and floating profit/loss.
  • update infopanel during testing — Refreshes the panel during Strategy Tester runs (normally left off to speed up backtests).
  • Adjustment for Infopanel size — Scales the size of the info panel text.

Custom Optimization Settings

Used only when the Strategy Tester's optimization criterion is set to "Custom max".

  • expected payoff — Minimum average profit per trade required to keep an optimization result (0 = not used).
  • recovery factor — Minimum profit-to-drawdown ratio required to keep a result (0 = not used).
  • number of trades — Minimum number of trades required for a result to be considered valid (0 = not used).

Spread Filter

  • SpreadFilter — Enables filtering of new trades based on the current spread.
  • MaxSpread — Maximum allowed spread, in pips.
  • DistForSpreadFilter — Distance (in pips) from a pending order's price at which the spread filter is applied.

Other Filters

  • Set SL/TP after entry — When enabled, Stop Loss/Take Profit are attached after the order triggers instead of being sent with the pending order.
  • use virtual expiration — When enabled, the EA (rather than the broker) tracks and deletes expired pending orders internally.
  • Comment for trades — Text comment attached to every trade for identification.

Virtual Stop Loss

  • Use Virtual SL — Off / Basic / Advanced (Advanced skips trades that have already reached break-even). A virtual SL is monitored internally instead of being sent to the broker.
  • hard SL distance when using virtual SL — Distance (in pips) for a real, broker-side stop loss used as a safety net alongside the virtual stop.
  • Move hard SL to virtual SL after X seconds — Delay before the hard stop loss is moved to match the virtual stop level.

Variable Values (for markets that trend higher over time — Gold, Indices, Crypto)

  • Default ATR value — Reference ATR (in pips). If set, all pip-based distances scale with the ratio of current ATR to this value (0 = disabled).
  • ATR Period — Number of candles used to calculate the reference ATR.
  • ATR Timeframe — Timeframe used for the ATR calculation.
  • default price for calculation — Reference price. If ATR scaling is disabled, all pip-based distances instead scale with the ratio of current price to this value (0 = disabled).

Trade Entry Management

  • AllowBuyTrades — Enables buy-side (breakout of a high) trading.
  • AllowSellTrades — Enables sell-side (breakdown of a low) trading.
  • Timeframe to use — Timeframe on which support/resistance levels are detected.
  • Entry Timing — Timeframe on which the EA checks for new signals.
  • number of inferior candles to the LEFT of High/Low — Candles to the left that must be lower (for a high) or higher (for a low), confirming the level's strength.
  • number of inferior candles to the RIGHT of High/Low — Same confirmation requirement, applied to the candles on the right.
  • max candles in history to look at — How far back the EA searches for a qualifying level.
  • minimum distance away from High/Low — Minimum distance (in pips) between the current price and the level before a pending order is placed.
  • minimum distance away in percentage — Same idea expressed as a percentage of price instead of a fixed pip value (overrides the pip-based setting when greater than 0).
  • Extra pips above High for entry — Offset added above a qualifying high when placing the Buy Stop.
  • Extra pips below Low for entry — Offset subtracted below a qualifying low when placing the Sell Stop.
  • Maximum number of pending orders — Caps how many pending orders the EA can have open at once.
  • max number of open trades — Caps how many positions the EA can have open at once.
  • Minimum distance between orders — Minimum spacing (in pips) required between two pending orders.
  • expiration time (in hours) for pending orders — How long an untriggered pending order is kept before being removed (0 = never expires).
  • Magicnumber — Unique identifier used to distinguish this EA's trades from others.
  • Comment for trades — Text comment attached to trades.

Trade Exit Settings

  • Period to check/modify SL/TP — Timeframe used to time exit-management checks (when "check every tick" is off).
  • check every tick — When enabled, exit conditions are evaluated on every tick instead of once per bar.
  • initial stoploss distance — Stop loss distance (in pips) applied to new trades.
  • initial takeprofit distance — Take profit distance (in pips) applied to new trades.

Trailing SL Management

  • Trail SL distance — Distance (in pips) maintained between price and the trailing stop.
  • Trail SL start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the trailing stop activates.
  • Trail SL stop distance — Maximum profit (in pips) up to which the trailing stop continues to operate.
  • Trail SL step size — Minimum move (in pips) required before the trailing stop is updated again.

Trailing TP Management

  • Trail TP distance — Distance (in pips) maintained between price and a trailing take profit (0 = disabled).
  • Trail TP start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the trailing take profit activates.

Break-Even SL Management

  • Breakeven start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the stop loss is moved to break-even.
  • Breakeven extra distance — Extra pips added beyond the entry price when moving to break-even, to lock in a small profit.

HIGH/LOW Trailing SL

An alternative trailing method that follows recent support/resistance levels instead of a fixed pip distance.

  • Use only until break-even — Restricts this trailing method to the period before the trade reaches break-even.
  • Exit_HL_trailingSL_timeframe — Timeframe used to find the levels this trailing stop follows.
  • number of candles to use — Lookback window for level detection (0 = use the main entry lookback setting).
  • number of inferior candles to the LEFT of High/Low — Left-side confirmation requirement for these levels.
  • number of inferior candles to the RIGHT of High/Low — Right-side confirmation requirement for these levels.
  • minimum distance to current price — Minimum distance (in pips) the new stop level must keep from the current price.
  • minimum distance to last SL — Minimum move (in pips) required before the stop is updated again.
  • extra pips distance from HIGH/LOW — Buffer added beyond the detected level when placing the stop.

Recovery Trailing SL (time-based)

  • Trail SL start after X minutes — Delay before this separate, time-triggered trailing stop begins (0 = disabled).
  • Trail SL Distance — Distance (in pips) maintained by this trailing stop once active.

MagicTrail SL Settings

An aggressive, tick-based trailing stop designed for scalping strategies.

  • MagicTrail mode — Off / Full trailing / Trailing until break-even only.
  • Start of Magictrail (in pips) — Profit required before MagicTrail activates.
  • number of ticks before modifications — Number of ticks to wait between each stop adjustment.
  • pip movement of magictrail — How far (in pips) the stop moves with each adjustment.
  • extra pips for breakeven stop — Buffer beyond break-even used in the "trailing until break-even" mode.
  • minutes of time delayed magictrail — Delay before MagicTrail switches from its start distance to normal operation (0 = disabled).
  • start distance of time delayed magictrail — Alternative start distance used during that delay period.

LotSize Settings

  • Adjust lotsize if balance changes X percent — Percentage change in balance required before the lot size is recalculated.
  • Risk — Lot sizing method: manual fixed lot, lots scaled to balance, manual risk percentage, or one of five preset risk levels (very low to extreme).
  • manual lotsize — Fixed lot size used when Risk = Manual Lotsize.
  • Max Risk Per Trade — Risk percentage per trade used when Risk = RPT.
  • LotsizeStep — Account-currency step used to scale lot size with balance (e.g. 0.01 lot per $X of balance).
  • maximum lotsize per trade — Hard cap on the lot size of any single trade.
  • Use Equity Instead of Balance — Uses account equity instead of balance for lot-size calculations.
  • OnlyUp — When enabled, dynamic lot size only increases with account growth and never decreases.
  • CheckMargin — Verifies sufficient free margin is available before every trade is sent.

GMT Settings

  • Broker_GMT_OFFSET_Summer — Broker's GMT offset (in hours) during summer/DST.
  • Broker_GMT_OFFSET_Winter — Broker's GMT offset (in hours) during winter/non-DST.
  • AutoGMT — Automatically detects the GMT offset instead of using the manual values above.

NFP Filter (Non-Farm Payrolls)

  • EnableNFP_Filter — Enables the NFP news filter.
  • NFP_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the NFP filter window.
  • NFP_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the NFP filter window.
  • NFP_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.
  • NFP_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

Interest Rate Filter

  • EnableIR_Filter — Enables the interest rate decision news filter.
  • IR_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the filter window.
  • IR_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the filter window.
  • IR_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.
  • IR_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

CPI Filter

  • EnableCPI_Filter — Enables the CPI release news filter.
  • CPI_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the filter window.
  • CPI_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the filter window.
  • CPI_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.
  • CPI_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

Fake Breakout Filter

Five independent filters (A–E), each on its own timeframe. When enabled, a trade is only trusted if its triggering candle actually closes beyond the breakout level on that timeframe.

  • Enable Filter_A / Filter_A Timeframe — Default timeframe M1.
  • Enable Filter_B / Filter_B Timeframe — Default timeframe M5.
  • Enable Filter_C / Filter_C Timeframe — Default timeframe M15.
  • Enable Filter_D / Filter_D Timeframe — Default timeframe M30.
  • Enable Filter_E / Filter_E Timeframe — Default timeframe H1.

Trading Hours

  • UseTradingTimeZones — Enables the weekly trading-hours schedule below.
  • KillPending — Deletes pending orders once trading hours end.
  • KillOpen — Closes open trades once trading hours end.
  • Time_Source — GMT time, local PC/VPS time, or broker server time.
  • Monday–Sunday Start/End Time — Independent trading window (HH:MM–HH:MM) for each day of the week.
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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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