Audusd Linear Regression Range Reversion Strategy

The AUDUSD Linear Regression Range Reversion (H1) is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on AUDUSD using the H1 timeframe from January 2, 2015, to August 22, 2025. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
Max Trades/Day: No limit (duplicate trades disabled)
Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): SL = 1.9 × ATR(35), PT = 5.6%
Entry Signals
Long setup: Triggered when the Open two bars ago is below the Lower Bollinger Band (period 50, deviation 2.4, PRICE_CLOSE).
Short setup: Triggered when the Open two bars ago is above the Upper Bollinger Band (same settings).
Entry Rules
Instead of entering at market, the EA places pending STOP orders at dynamic levels derived from:
Linear Regression (period 17) as a directional/mean reference,
plus/minus a range component (SmallestRange/BiggestRange period 68) to adapt entry distance to recent market structure.
LONG: place a Buy Stop at LinReg[1] + SmallestRange[2]
SHORT: place a Sell Stop at LinReg[1] - BiggestRange[2]
Pending orders remain valid for 36 bars. Replacing existing pending orders is allowed.
Exit Rules
Time-based exit: close the position after 14 bars.
Friday risk control: forced exit on Friday at 19:00 to reduce weekend gap exposure.
Validation
After the initial build, the strategy went through multiple out-of-sample (OOS) validations and a dedicated TRUE OOS test to reduce overfitting risk and confirm that the underlying logic remains stable beyond the development sample.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Always forward-test on a demo account first.
