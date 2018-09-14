Supply And Demand Zones Detector

1.5

This indicator scanning thorough the history and drawing horizontal rays on all bars untested lows and highs.

Fresh supply/demand zones and support/resistance levels will be marked down.

It allows to be sure that certain levels is fresh and has not been tested yet.

Usually after strong departure price is not retesting base immediately and leaving unfilled orders. 

There is no inputs, so indicator is ready to go.

Version for MT5 is also available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30841

Version 1.1 - 2018.09.18

Fixed repainting issues 

Previously drawn levels can be deleted by pressing <c> key

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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Untested Supply And Demand Zones Detector
Lukasz Kubisz
Indicators
This indicator scanning thorough the history and drawing horizontal rays on all bars untested lows and highs. Fresh supply/demand zones and support/resistance levels will be marked down. It allows to be sure that certain levels is fresh and has not been tested yet. Usually after strong departure price is not retesting base immediately and leaving unfilled orders.  There is no inputs, so indicator is ready to go.
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Thomas Bradley Butler
32445
Thomas Bradley Butler 2021.04.09 04:37 
 

Too many levels, becomes confusing and it recalculates even when to false. Changing time frames and then back will recalculate.

pete080368
1191
pete080368 2021.04.05 07:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

8601567
789
8601567 2021.01.06 16:25 
 

Make sure you rent this first before you give away 50 bucks.

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