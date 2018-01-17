JTM MultiView Scanner With Watchlist Pro Version

This utility allows to quickly scan markets on different timeframes without dragging symbols from Market Watch. It supports multi timeframe analysis, ie. 3 different timeframes can be scanned.

Additionally, it saves objects drawn of chart to file and synchronize its between other windows.

Also, this utility will automatically save all objects and drawing to a file and restore when switching back; also template will be loaded on other charts, too.

The watchlist is based on instruments listed on Market Watch. There is no need to create a text file like with an old version. The watchlist can be sorted by personal preferences and this will reflect on the indicator watchlist as well.

Due to technical limitation program will not work in Strategy Tester. Demo version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27112


Usage

  1. First off all, charts need to be linked to get switching/syncing mode.
  2. After initiation, pick a chart, which needs to be linked by clicking on it.
  3. The chart ID will be captured and pasted into selectable field in the main indicator window.
  4. Copy and paste this value in the indicator input field by pressing Ctrl+I, then Edit on the indicator list.
  5. ChartID1 field should not be empty, otherwise chart changes will not be synced and saved.
  6. Number of charts that can be linked: 1-3.
  7. After restarting MetaTrader 4, it is advisable to press <Refresh config> button.

Only "," and "." keys are used to switch between instruments:

  • <.> - going forward
  • <,> - going backward
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Supply And Demand Zones Detector
Lukasz Kubisz
1.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator scanning thorough the history and drawing horizontal rays on all bars untested lows and highs. Fresh supply/demand zones and support/resistance levels will be marked down. It allows to be sure that certain levels is fresh and has not been tested yet. Usually after strong departure price is not retesting base immediately and leaving unfilled orders.  There is no inputs, so indicator is ready to go. Version for MT5 is also available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3084
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilities
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Untested Supply And Demand Zones Detector
Lukasz Kubisz
Indicators
This indicator scanning thorough the history and drawing horizontal rays on all bars untested lows and highs. Fresh supply/demand zones and support/resistance levels will be marked down. It allows to be sure that certain levels is fresh and has not been tested yet. Usually after strong departure price is not retesting base immediately and leaving unfilled orders.  There is no inputs, so indicator is ready to go.
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