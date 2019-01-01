StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool

4.9

What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool?

Smart Trading Tool was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS. It provides traders functionalities, such as:

  • A Drawing Tool
  • One-Click Trading Panel
  • Automated Lot Sizes Calculation based on your risk appetite & Money Management (Watch this video, how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!)
  • Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc)
  • Shows Trading Information on chart
  • Market News & Market Hour
  • Trading Affirmations - Program your mind to become a better trader!
  • Auto Trade & Alerts on YOUR Order Blocks

All in one place! A very exciting addition to make a trader’s job a whole lot easier. Just a single click and everything you need is right there at your fingertips. What could be more simple?!

So, what can this Smart Trading Tool do for you?


The Drawing Tool Feature Will Make Your Analysis Easy!

As a Trader, you often need to draw on your chart as part of analysis, such as trendlines, mark highs & lows of the market, Break of Structure, etc.  With our Smart Trading Tool, you won’t have to type all those ever again. Click! Easy Analysis!


The Trading Panel Makes Your Trading Easy!


Entering a trade has never been easier than with our Smart Trading Tool. With a click of a button on your chart, you can place a Market Order or Pending Order.  Just adjust your stop loss or pending order level before entering the market. To activate your order click SEND ORDER button. Click! Simple! 


Automated Lot Sizes Calculation

You already know how very important it is to have the right lot sizes for every single trade based on your risk appetite.  Now you can have the right lot sizes for every single trade without having to calculate manually and the hard way. Simply adjust your risk in the settings and Smart Trading Tool will calculate your lot size automatically every time you enter a trade using the trading panel! And now include 'CLOSE PARTIAL' with just a click on a button for your winning trades!

Choose Different Kinds of PRICE Levels

For those who trade based on Pivot Points, Daily High Low, Weekly Open, Round Numbers, etc. You can now have those your charts. You decide what kind of price levels you want to see on chart. You can have different kind of Pivot Points automatically on your chart from Classic, Camarilla, Woodie, and Fibonacci. 

Trading Information On Your Chart


Wouldn’t it be great to have all the information you need right there on your screen? From balance, swaps, spread, drawdown, etc. You decide what kind of information you want to see on your chart by adjusting the settings. Forget about clicking your terminal window. Now, all the information you need will be on your screen!


Market News & Market Hours

The market can be very volatile during high impact news. To make sure you always aware when these news cycles happen, you can display market news on your chart. If you want to show NEWS on your chart, make sure "ALLOW WEB REQUEST" checked in OPTIONS. Add this URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media

Auto Trade & Alerts on YOUR Order Blocks

Mark out your order block(s). The moment the price hit your order block(s) the tool will send you alerts to notify you and you can also set "Auto-Trade" ON, which means the tool will open order when price hit your order block.



Reviews 36
DesCheung
73
DesCheung 2022.01.25 05:55 
 

is excellent tools, did your analysis and Mark your order block once price hit the order block alert came wait for low tf entry and the tools money management work as charm no need to worry DD if everything set only focused in the strategy 😉😉😉

kshaw_fx
76
kshaw_fx 2022.01.19 19:03 
 

If you have had any problem figuring out your risk and reward (R:R) or take profits (TP) and stop-loss (SL), this is the answer to your prayers. Never over risk. This is simply the easiest app to use with tons of extra bonuses. I love this indicator. I use it multiple times daily. Remove all your confusion when placing orders and taking trades. Draw your order blocks and receive alerts when they are hit. Set and forget tools are available as well with this indicator. This indicator over-delivers in every way possible. You should check out the StarseedFX YouTube Channel for tutorials and join the team if you need a special group of people that over-deliver on everything they do. Happy Trading ALL.

MACIEJ SZYMON SAPIERZYNSKI
608
MACIEJ SZYMON SAPIERZYNSKI 2022.01.19 15:22 
 

A great tool. I am a fresh user but I already fell in love with EA :-) Good job!!! I recommend.......

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Buy or rent it and request a copy of the Antimartingale EA for free  Trendline based utility, you design your trendlines or horizontal lines, the EA opens trades for you Possibility to trade on break and/or bounce events Indipendent break and bounce settings Configurable market, stop and limit orders T1T2 Logic to lock profits and minimize losses Trailing Stop Loss Max Spread check Notifies you when your trendlines are crossed No strange trendline name or syntax, you decide the color of tr
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
Utilities
FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
Writing SWAP
Denis Danilov
Utilities
This utility records the swap, which allows you to monitor and analyze the changes in the swap. The program writes a file with the swap data for every pair selected in the Market Watch. The data are recorded to a csv file at the specified time, the file is located in <terminal root directory>/MQL4/Files. File format: Date Day Time Currency pair Long-swap Short-swap 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURNOK -34.81 27.14 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURDKK -0.022 -0.032 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURGBP -2.38 0.15 To start r
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Utilities
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
Telegram Notify
Kin Hang Tan
1 (1)
Utilities
Notify Telegram is a utility that bridge your MetaTrader4 trading activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It will help you to monitor your MetaTrader4 actions such as placing trade, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades etc and send a notification message to your dedicated Telegram chat/channel. It does not execute any trade on your MetaTrader4 account. It can be useful for monitoring EA performance or providing signal to your Telegram channel/group subscribed. Parameters Token ="" - enter
Easy Strategy Builder
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (3)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Utilities
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
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StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Utilities
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
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flexiblegroup1
128
flexiblegroup1 2023.04.20 12:02 
 

dear All, How can l reset my downloads? I changed computer so l dont have 4 licences/ or downloads out 5?

Mohamed Elsayed
4345
Reply from developer Mohamed Elsayed 2023.05.05 17:45
Hi, unfortunately, MQL5 does not have a reset feature. Each purchase is limited by 'licenses' for five machines (computers)
Composers
102
Composers 2022.07.19 06:52 
 

The indicator has some issues. Many times it doesnt take the trades after taking some trades or the TP is set wrongly. I am waiting since 03.06. for a solution. I have contacted Anne but Anne can't reach the programmer. I lost many times money in my FTMO challenge because the indicator didnt open the trade or sometimes it took wrong tp (rr). I will update my rating here once the program bugs have been solved.

Mohamed Elsayed
4345
Reply from developer Mohamed Elsayed 2023.01.02 21:29
Hey.. how are you? Kindly check the updated version. Bugs has been fixed. Please update to new version.
244627
20
244627 2022.05.07 09:16 
 

Hello-I purchased this indicator on 3.5.22 via the MT4 platform but am yet to receive the same-the message displayed on my MQL dashboard says that i will have access after 7 days- am disappointed to note that there was no mention that i will receive it 7 days later

Mohamed Elsayed
4345
Reply from developer Mohamed Elsayed 2022.05.11 11:26
Please contact MQL5 support, you should be able to use the tool instantly.
DesCheung
73
DesCheung 2022.01.25 05:55 
 

is excellent tools, did your analysis and Mark your order block once price hit the order block alert came wait for low tf entry and the tools money management work as charm no need to worry DD if everything set only focused in the strategy 😉😉😉

kshaw_fx
76
kshaw_fx 2022.01.19 19:03 
 

If you have had any problem figuring out your risk and reward (R:R) or take profits (TP) and stop-loss (SL), this is the answer to your prayers. Never over risk. This is simply the easiest app to use with tons of extra bonuses. I love this indicator. I use it multiple times daily. Remove all your confusion when placing orders and taking trades. Draw your order blocks and receive alerts when they are hit. Set and forget tools are available as well with this indicator. This indicator over-delivers in every way possible. You should check out the StarseedFX YouTube Channel for tutorials and join the team if you need a special group of people that over-deliver on everything they do. Happy Trading ALL.

MACIEJ SZYMON SAPIERZYNSKI
608
MACIEJ SZYMON SAPIERZYNSKI 2022.01.19 15:22 
 

A great tool. I am a fresh user but I already fell in love with EA :-) Good job!!! I recommend.......

Blue Wolverine
240
Blue Wolverine 2022.01.19 01:30 
 

This product is a very powerful trade manager, allowing to pre-define stop loss and profit target criteria as well as set multiple targets, break evens, partial closes, set lot sizes based on risk and so on. From all the rubbish I've bought on this site, this is the only product I've rated highly enough to deserve more than 5 stars. Every serious trader will find this tool of great benefit.

CON
76
CON 2021.12.10 12:23 
 

One of the best Trading Tools i have used for MANUAL TRADING; especially the risk and money management function is so simple (the way it should be in all tools). Fully configurable to suit your needs - all bases covered. To add even more value there is also a community that is really helpful... This tool is a 'no brainer' if you're looking for a first class trade management tool! Well done guys - great product!

Anrujoseph
19
Anrujoseph 2021.12.09 17:29 
 

StarSeedFx Smart Trading Tool is an excellent tool that helps manage your R:R extremely and has many other useful features. Even if you're new to Forex, this tool will be easy to use - and if you're struggling with the settings, there is a video on how to use StarSeedFx Smart Trading Tool where Anne walks you through the settings. Would definitely recommend this tool!

Wyman Hawkins
48
Wyman Hawkins 2021.12.09 14:37 
 

I love this ER very much . Its very easy to use and worth the money. I was NOT a MT4 user very much before getting this ER . Its a plus for for trading(setting up your) OB orders for sure.

wazzinoz
39
wazzinoz 2021.11.10 01:55 
 

Best money you'll ever spend. Regardless of how you trade or what strategy you use, this tool is an exceptional addition to your toolbox. Fantastic for ICT and Wyckoff too ! Easy to use, flexible and wonderful for trade and money management.

Abdul Samad
23
Abdul Samad 2021.10.15 15:22 
 

One of the best investments I've made. This has made my Risk Management so easy. The developer is very responsive and eager to help; goes way beyond the technical support......this team of husband and wife REALLY wants me to succeed in trading. The cost of this tool was recovered in just one trade. No brainer for me. Highly recommended.

derknade
51
derknade 2021.10.08 17:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

clj016
34
clj016 2021.09.25 16:29 
 

This tool is a must have for all traders. In trading risk management is key so with this tool it takes the guess work out of trading so you know exactly what you’re risking per trade. I highly recommend this tool for any trader! I also would like to mention the the customer service support is awesome!

tume28
59
tume28 2021.09.06 22:44 
 

When it comes to analyses before making a trade, this tool is the best. It makes it very easy to access lines and squares with ease. When it comes to placing a trade, the lines placed on the screen gives you a visual of where your stop and entry are located. This helps a lot before entering a trade. If you are a trader that plans to do this for life, you should have this tool!

djavalo
91
djavalo 2021.08.15 19:08 
 

Very handy tool to use.

UnclRann
23
UnclRann 2021.08.15 14:57 
 

This is a must have indicator if you like to trade OB's. It allows you to easily mark up your charts, and you're able to set up alert notifications to your cellphone. If can't leave your desk or laptop on and running. I recommend you sign up for Starseed's alert service as to when OB's are reached. you can find those details on their Youtube channel. I drive trucks for a living so the alerts are very helpful, to me . As I'm continuing to grow as a trader, this indicator will always be apart of my trading strategy set up.

jptrading66
42
jptrading66 2021.08.13 14:07 
 

The best tool on the market for Order blocks. So simple to use. Forget about all the indicators and all the other stuff that just complicate your charts. I use this tool exclusively for my trading and it was the best decision ever. It's not only a drawing tool for order blocks but also provides loads of trading info that you can choose to display or not. You can also use the tool to enter and manage your trades once you draw your order blocks. Since using the tool, I have become a much-relaxed trader. No more staring at charts the whole day. The service and backup from the provider are also great.

Charlie Holt
23
Charlie Holt 2021.08.10 19:10 
 

If you are using order blocks for your trading then this is a must have tool, it makes everything so much easier. No more guessing what your SL and TP should be plus it also auto calculates risk per trade which i have been struggling to calculate in the past. Brilliant.

asunil2000
34
asunil2000 2021.08.10 08:43 
 

update after 3 weeks

This smart trading tool had been flawless and glitch-free so far. Love the way breakevens and trailing stops can be customizable as per trading style. I did use other free tools & paid tools for risk management & order entry, but this has been the best in terms of ease of use, and the looks of the GUI. So many parameters are well organized and can be easily modified to see what you want, how you want & where you want to see them on the screen. Combined with Order block alerts, critical news & handy drawing tools, trading life can't be more stress-free and easier. Money well spent.

The trading panel is so cute, with minimal buttons and a ton of options to customize and user-friendly. Drawing tools are handy with the best-utilized screen space. Easy to trade and avoids mistakes with manual trade entry for new traders especially with lot sizes for different markets. Automation of order block strategy like 50% level, & automatic re-entry seems amazing, I am yet to explore this feature. Thank you for the amazing work, that makes entering and monitoring, and exiting the trades almost effortless.

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