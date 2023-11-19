SmcDrawTools

What Is A  SmcDrawTools?

SmcDrawTools was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for SMC TRADERS. It provides traders functionalities, such as:

All in one place! A very exciting addition to make a trader’s job a whole lot easier. Just a single click and everything you need is right there at your fingertips. What could be more simple?!

So, what can this SmcDrawTools  do for you?
The Drawing Tool Will Make Your Analysis Easy!

As a Trader, you often need to draw on your chart as part of analysis, such as  market  structure , mark highs & lows of the market, Break of Structure(BoS), CHoCH,LQ,IDM etc.  With our SmcDrawTools , you won’t have to type all those ever again. Click! Easy Analysis and quickly draw.

1. highs & lows  of the market userd arrows and POI Rectangle Zone  are  displays in all time frames.

2. CHoCH,BoS,LQ,IDM Lines and Supply Zone/Demand Zone Rectangle  are  displays in Current time frames.

3.You can delete Object type separately.

4.quickly chart set.





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Zhihua Peng
Experts
Night Rose 是一款全自动智能交易系统，用于在安静时间在外汇市场上工作。 只需 5 种设置即可获得最易理解和最简单优化所需的所有参数。您可以根据自己的喜好调整顾问：调整风险水平或为特定经纪商自行定制。 EA代码中已经内置了多种货币对的参数  ：USDCAD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURAUD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD。您可以使用默认设置或根据需要更改设置。 优点： 可以使用“一张图表”功能，然后所有支持的货币对将从一张图表进行交易 EA运行周期:   M5 可以使用挂单 - 这显着减少了滑点 EA 不使用平均订单、鞅和其他危险的交易方法 所有交易将在 3-5 小时内关闭 每笔交易都附有止损和止盈，以及对交易寿命的限制 内置波动率过滤器，针对每个货币对进行了优化 EA 不使用新闻过滤器 所有交易均符合先进先出规则 测试提供了从 2021 年到现在的整个可用历史的滑点和实际价差。 首先联系我获取独立的UserID，此 UserID 用于保护EA不被黑客入侵盗用。（回测不需要  UserID ） 建议： 该算法可能对点差和滑点敏感。
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