FXTrader Ariel FUEL

This is the FXTraderariel F.U.E.L. It scans the market for opportunities and shows a buy or sell signal.It uses price action and VIX to find the best opportunities. Depending on the settings it and trading style, it can be used for scalping or long-term trading. The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1 and H4. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller timeframes (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't give you exit points nor should every Signal be traded. Trades should be watched closely.

When all selected timeframes are in same color you will get a sell or buy signal. You can select which timeframes to use.

In the updated version you let you show arrows. We have to advice that sometimes it can be possible that you receive wrong signal arrows due to tecnical conditions. Please always compare the signal with the trend. And dont trade every signal, especially at the end of a trend.

For Details please contact me here or on instagram.

Corner: Choose the corner where to display the indicator



Choose the corner where to display the indicator enable_alert: enable or disable alert

enable or disable alert enable_mobile: enable or disable pushnotifications

enable or disable pushnotifications signal_bar: select how many candles should look back (1 - 3)

select how many candles should look back (1 - 3) compared_value: select which value to use (closed value or fractals)

select which value to use (closed value or fractals) enable_XX_arrow: select which timeframes has to be in line for signal arrow

select which timeframes has to be in line for signal arrow VIX_Value1: Leave at 2

Leave at 2 VIX_Value2: Leave at 1



!!!!!!!!!! IF YOU HAVE ANY PROBLEMS INSTALLING THE INDICATOR, PLEASE CONTACT US. WE ARE HAPPY TO HELP AND SOLVE EVERY PROBLEM !!!!!!!!!!