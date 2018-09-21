FXTrader Ariel FUEL

This is the FXTraderariel F.U.E.L. It scans the market for opportunities and shows a buy or sell signal.It uses price action and VIX to find the best opportunities. Depending on the settings it and trading style, it can be used for scalping or long-term trading. The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1 and H4. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller timeframes (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't give you exit points nor should every Signal be traded. Trades should be watched closely.

When all selected timeframes are in same color you will get a sell or buy signal. You can select which timeframes to use.

In the updated version you let you show arrows. We have to advice that sometimes it can be possible that you receive wrong signal arrows due to tecnical conditions. Please always compare the signal with the trend. And dont trade every signal, especially at the end of a trend.

For Details please contact me here or on instagram.

Explanation of Parameters
  • Corner: Choose the corner where to display the indicator
  • enable_alert: enable or disable alert
  • enable_mobile: enable or disable pushnotifications
  • signal_bar: select how many candles should look back (1 - 3)
  • compared_value: select which value to use (closed value or fractals)
  • enable_XX_arrow: select which timeframes has to be in line for signal arrow
  • VIX_Value1: Leave at 2
  • VIX_Value2: Leave at 1
!!!!!!!!!! IF YOU HAVE ANY PROBLEMS INSTALLING THE INDICATOR, PLEASE CONTACT US. WE ARE HAPPY TO HELP AND SOLVE EVERY PROBLEM !!!!!!!!!!


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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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