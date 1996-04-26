FXtraderariel Indicator

This is the FXTraderariel-Indicator. It scans the market for opportunities and creates a buy or sell signal. Depending on the settings and trading style, it can be used for scalping or long-term trading. The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller timeframes (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't give you exit points nor should every Signal be traded. Trades should be watched closely.

You have two options for the timing of the signals. You can either decide to get the signals immediately (Closed-Bar = 0) or wait for confirmation of the closed candle (Closed-Bar = 1). Both options have risks, but we advise to use Closed-Bar = 1.

The standard settings are optimized for USDJPY - H4. For other settings, check out the comments. We are always working on new setups. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. The indicator does not repaint or cheat in any way.

For Details please contact me here or on instagram.

Explanation of Parameters

  • Value_1: This value should be between 6 and 20 (If you want to have less, but more powerful signals, use a higher value)
  • Value_2: This value should be between 5 and 19 (It should be smaller than Value_1)
  • Value_3: Set the threshold for a Sell Signal. Should be between -200 (no filter) and 200 (only high strength signals)
  • Value_4: Sets the threshold for a Buy Signal. Should be between 200 (no filter) and -200 (only high strength signals)
  • Shift: This value sets the amount of bars to use for confirmation. (The best value is at 5, but at a smaller timeframes you want to use 1-2 bars to get cleaner signals)
  • Alert_Only_On_Signal-Change: Only gives you one (sell or buy) signal until the opposite occurs. (Recommend to leave at true)
  • Closed-Bar: Wait for confirmation at a closed candle bar (1). To get immediately a signal without confirmation use 0.
  • enable_alert: Send alert in Metatrader4 terminal
  • enable_mobile: Send push alerts a to mobile Metatrader4 app.
!!!!!!!!!! IF YOU HAVE ANY PROBLEMS INSTALLING THE INDICATOR, PLEASE CONTACT US. WE ARE HAPPY TO HELP AND SOLVE EVERY PROBLEM !!!!!!!!!!
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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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