FXTrader Ariel Real Candle Color

This is the FXTrader Ariel Real Candle Color. It shows the current candle color in of all timeframe. It helps you to spot trends and supports your Price Action Trading. The indicator can be used on every time frame.  Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller timeframes (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system, it is just support.

For Details please contact me here or on instagram.

Explanation of Parameters

  • Corner: Choose the corner where to display the indicator


!!!!!!!!!! IF YOU HAVE ANY PROBLEMS INSTALLING THE INDICATOR, PLEASE CONTACT US. WE ARE HAPPY TO HELP AND SOLVE EVERY PROBLEM !!!!!!!!!!

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Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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