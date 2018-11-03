FXTrader Ariel Real Candle Color
- Indicators
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Ariel CapjaI am professional trader with over 10 years expericence in the stock market. I offer several services to help other traders become successful. You can get my signal and indicators based on my knowledge. Feel to contact me.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
This is the FXTrader Ariel Real Candle Color. It shows the current candle color in of all timeframe. It helps you to spot trends and supports your Price Action Trading. The indicator can be used on every time frame. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller timeframes (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system, it is just support.
For Details please contact me here or on instagram.
Explanation of Parameters
- Corner: Choose the corner where to display the indicator
!!!!!!!!!! IF YOU HAVE ANY PROBLEMS INSTALLING THE INDICATOR, PLEASE CONTACT US. WE ARE HAPPY TO HELP AND SOLVE EVERY PROBLEM !!!!!!!!!!