This is the FXTrader Ariel Real Candle Color. It shows the current candle color in of all timeframe. It helps you to spot trends and supports your Price Action Trading. The indicator can be used on every time frame. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller timeframes (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system, it is just support.

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Explanation of Parameters

Corner: Choose the corner where to display the indicator