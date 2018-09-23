FXTrader Ariel TrendTrader

This is the FXTraderariel TrendTrader.It analysis the trend and displays it, due to changing the changing the candle color. It took me over 12 Year to develop this system. But it shows the market perfect. Very easy to follow, even for beginners.

It works on all Pairs and all Timeframes (however we advice only pro traders to trade smaller Timeframes, novice traders should stick to higher TF like H4 and D1).

Depending on the settings it and trading style, it can be used for scalping or long-term trading. This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't give you exit points nor should every Signal be traded. Trades should be watched closely.

Always wait the current candle to close before you enter. This Indicator does not repaint nor changes the color of candle once it is closed.

When you buy this product, you will also get access to the group of trader on telegram who already bought it and have you the chance to exchange each other.

For Details please contact me here or on instagram.





Explanation of Parameters

MP_Multiplier: set it to 1 or 2, determine how much confirmation should be used.



set it to 1 or 2, determine how much confirmation should be used. recalculated_period: leave 1 minute or set to the time frame of your chart, when you alerts / push notification.



!!!!!!!!!! IF YOU HAVE ANY PROBLEMS INSTALLING THE INDICATOR, PLEASE CONTACT US. WE ARE HAPPY TO HELP AND SOLVE EVERY PROBLEM !!!!!!!!!!