Introduction

Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 4.

It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes.

The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag.

Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the market and manage risk with precision.

Trend Stop continuously tracks the market’s structure over the last N candles and draws:

Lower-band line in an uptrend

Upper-band line in a downtrend

This creates a dynamic trailing structure that adapts to price movement in real time.

Trend Stop makes identifying trend changes extremely easy:

Uptrend

Occurs when price crosses above the Trend Stop line.

This indicates buyers have taken control and momentum is shifting upward.

Downtrend

Occurs when price crosses below the Trend Stop line.

This signals sellers are dominating and momentum is moving downward.

You no longer need to guess trend direction — the indicator gives you a clean, rule-based confirmation.

Trend Stop is also a highly effective tool for stop-loss placement.

In an Uptrend

Place your stops below the Trend Stop line.

This keeps your stop tight while avoiding premature exits.

In a Downtrend

Place your stops above the Trend Stop line.

This protects your position from pullbacks while following the main trend.

Because the line is based on recent market structure, it naturally adapts to volatility and price swings.

✔ Clear and objective trend detection

✔ Dynamically adjusts to price movement

✔ Excellent for trailing stops and risk management

✔ Works on all symbols and timeframes

✔ No repainting of confirmed levels

✔ Ideal for trend-following, breakout strategies, and swing trading

Trend Stop is especially effective when combined with:

Moving averages

Breakout strategies

Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD, CCI)

Price action setups

Support/resistance zones

Periods

The number of candles used to calculate the Trend Stop values.

Lower values → more sensitive, reacts faster

Higher values → smoother, more stable

This allows you to adjust the indicator to your trading style.

Trend Stop gives traders a clean, rule-based method to:

identify trend direction

time entries

place optimal stops

trail positions intelligently

Its simplicity, accuracy, and adaptability make it a powerful addition to any trading system.