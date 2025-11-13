Trend Stop
- Indicators
- Mario Jemic
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 13 November 2025
Introduction
Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 4.
It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes.
The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag.
Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the market and manage risk with precision.What Trend Stop Does
Trend Stop continuously tracks the market’s structure over the last N candles and draws:
-
Lower-band line in an uptrend
-
Upper-band line in a downtrend
This creates a dynamic trailing structure that adapts to price movement in real time.Trend Direction Detection
Trend Stop makes identifying trend changes extremely easy:
Uptrend
Occurs when price crosses above the Trend Stop line.
This indicates buyers have taken control and momentum is shifting upward.
Downtrend
Occurs when price crosses below the Trend Stop line.
This signals sellers are dominating and momentum is moving downward.
You no longer need to guess trend direction — the indicator gives you a clean, rule-based confirmation.Optimal Stop Placement
Trend Stop is also a highly effective tool for stop-loss placement.
In an Uptrend
Place your stops below the Trend Stop line.
This keeps your stop tight while avoiding premature exits.
In a Downtrend
Place your stops above the Trend Stop line.
This protects your position from pullbacks while following the main trend.
Because the line is based on recent market structure, it naturally adapts to volatility and price swings.Why Traders Use Trend Stop
✔ Clear and objective trend detection
✔ Dynamically adjusts to price movement
✔ Excellent for trailing stops and risk management
✔ Works on all symbols and timeframes
✔ No repainting of confirmed levels
✔ Ideal for trend-following, breakout strategies, and swing trading
Trend Stop is especially effective when combined with:
-
Moving averages
-
Breakout strategies
-
Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD, CCI)
-
Price action setups
-
Support/resistance zones
Periods
The number of candles used to calculate the Trend Stop values.
Lower values → more sensitive, reacts faster
Higher values → smoother, more stable
This allows you to adjust the indicator to your trading style.Conclusion
Trend Stop gives traders a clean, rule-based method to:
-
identify trend direction
-
time entries
-
place optimal stops
-
trail positions intelligently
Its simplicity, accuracy, and adaptability make it a powerful addition to any trading system.