Trend Stop

Trend Stop  

Introduction

Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 4.
It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes.

The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag.

Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the market and manage risk with precision.

What Trend Stop Does

Trend Stop continuously tracks the market’s structure over the last N candles and draws:

  • Lower-band line in an uptrend

  • Upper-band line in a downtrend

This creates a dynamic trailing structure that adapts to price movement in real time.

Trend Direction Detection

Trend Stop makes identifying trend changes extremely easy:

Uptrend

Occurs when price crosses above the Trend Stop line.
This indicates buyers have taken control and momentum is shifting upward.

Downtrend

Occurs when price crosses below the Trend Stop line.
This signals sellers are dominating and momentum is moving downward.

You no longer need to guess trend direction — the indicator gives you a clean, rule-based confirmation.

Optimal Stop Placement

Trend Stop is also a highly effective tool for stop-loss placement.

In an Uptrend

Place your stops below the Trend Stop line.
This keeps your stop tight while avoiding premature exits.

In a Downtrend

Place your stops above the Trend Stop line.
This protects your position from pullbacks while following the main trend.

Because the line is based on recent market structure, it naturally adapts to volatility and price swings.

Why Traders Use Trend Stop

✔ Clear and objective trend detection
✔ Dynamically adjusts to price movement
✔ Excellent for trailing stops and risk management
✔ Works on all symbols and timeframes
✔ No repainting of confirmed levels
✔ Ideal for trend-following, breakout strategies, and swing trading

Trend Stop is especially effective when combined with:

  • Moving averages

  • Breakout strategies

  • Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD, CCI)

  • Price action setups

  • Support/resistance zones

Parameters

Periods

The number of candles used to calculate the Trend Stop values.
Lower values → more sensitive, reacts faster
Higher values → smoother, more stable

This allows you to adjust the indicator to your trading style.

Conclusion

Trend Stop gives traders a clean, rule-based method to:

  • identify trend direction

  • time entries

  • place optimal stops

  • trail positions intelligently

Its simplicity, accuracy, and adaptability make it a powerful addition to any trading system.

    Recommended products
    Fractal Pivot Lines MT4
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview  Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does C
    Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
    Roy Meshulam
    Indicators
    Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
    Octave Fractal Channel
    Sergei Semenov
    Indicators
    Octave Fractal Channel — Dynamic Gann-Based Support/Resistance Levels with Auto-Scaling. This indicator plots a dynamic channel based on the fractal structure of price movement. Channel levels adapt to the current symbol and timeframe, making it suitable for use across various financial instruments — from currency pairs to cryptocurrencies and indices. The indicator can be used in combination with other technical tools, such as the RSI oscillator, to provide additional signal filtering. How to
    Smart Divergence Dashboard
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Smart Divergence Dashboard is your ultimate tool for identifying high-probability trading opportunities. This cutting-edge indicator is meticulously designed to detect Regular Divergences, offering traders a clear and actionable advantage. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120703/ Key Features: Real-time Divergence Detection: Instantly pinpoints Higher High/Lower Low and Oscillator Higher Low divergences across multiple currency pairs and timeframes using   Awesome Oscill
    Investing Technical Analysis Ind
    HITESH ARORA
    Indicators
    This indicator provides the technical overview using following tools: Pivot Points Technical Indicators Moving Averages Pivot Points are calculated using five different methods: Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DeMark With the technical indicator , you can find the trading signals using the combination of different indicators. It supports the following technical indicators: RSI Stochastic Stochastic RSI MACD ADX CCI ATR Ultimate Oscillator ROC Bull/Bear Power Moving Averages is used to find th
    Divergent Accuracy
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicators
    The Divergent Accuracy indicator is designed to identify discrepancies on the price chart of a currency pair. The Divergent Accuracy indicator recognizes bullish and bearish divergences, and can also output a signal that a divergence has been detected... In addition to identifying divergences, the indicator works with overbought and oversold levels, and also shows arrows to enter the market...
    Trend Ray
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
    Apollo BuySell Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    Apollo BuySell Predictor is a professional trading system which includes several trading modules. It provides a trader with breakout zones, fibonacci based support and resistance levels, pivot trend line, pullback volume signals and other helpful features that any trader needs on a daily basis. The system will work with any pair. Recommended time frames are M30, H1, H4. Though the indicator can work with other time frames too except for the time frames higher than H4. The system is universal as
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
    Candle Countdown With Alerts
    Georgiy Gazaryan
    Indicators
    We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
    SMC Venom Model BPR
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
    Meta Sniper
    Samir Tabarcia
    Experts
    Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
    Power Renko MT4
    Pierce Vallieres
    Indicators
    Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
    Noize Absorption Index MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Indicators
    MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
    Supply Demand Zone Pro
    Puiu Alex
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Supply Demand Zone Pro Indicator works with all products and timeframes. It is using a new calculation method, and now you can select the desired zone on any timeframe! Strongest Zones are already enabled by default This is a great advantage in trading.This indicator has a built in backtester enabled by default, just move the chart. Supply and Demand ? Supply is a price zone where sellers outnumbered buyers and drove the price lower. Demand is a price zone where buyers outnumbers sellers and dr
    Reverse Engineered RSI MT4
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
    Year2Year
    Stanislav Korotky
    Indicators
    This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required. This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart. Parameters: LookForward - number of days (bars) to show "future" price changes; default is 5; Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0; ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - s
    FREE
    FX Flow
    Eva Stella Conti
    Indicators
    FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
    Fractal Trendlines
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
    Auto Super Pivot
    Harun Celik
    Indicators
    The Auto Super Pivot indicator is an indicator designed to calculate support points and resistance points for pivot points. this indicator has the ability to calculate standard pivot, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark pivot points. It also allows you to use all time zones with the time frame feature. Another feature of the indicator is the auto time slice feature. This feature allows automatic calculations without having to set any time zone. Features 6 different pivot calculation modes A
    Paper Fly
    Md Meraz Mahmud
    Indicators
    non-repaint free MT4 technical indicator works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Trade vision buy and sell arrow comes with Push Alerts purple arrow look for selling opportunities white arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Indicators
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    Pivot Points MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicators
    KT Pivot Points automatically plots the daily, weekly, and monthly pivot levels on a chart with the precise calculation based on the latest data. Pivot points is a widely used indicator in technical analysis, particularly in the Forex market. Features Send alerts when the price touches the pivot level.  It offers complete customization for each kind of pivot level.   Shows daily, weekly, and monthly pivot levels without any fuss. It uses minimum CPU resources for faster calculation. Compatible
    Infinity Trend Pro
    Yaroslav Varankin
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
    Pivot Pro
    Igor Semyonov
    Indicators
    Description Pivot Pro  is a universal color indicator of the  Pivot Points  levels systems. You can select one of its three versions:  Standard   Old , Standard New  and  Fibo . The system will automatically calculate the  Pivot Point  on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. It can also display price tags for each level. You can color the indicator lines. Only a method of calculation of the third level of supp
    Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
    Francesco Rubeo
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
    Magic Filter MTF
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicators
    Magic Filter MTF is perfect for any strategy. you do not need to load the chart with extra indicators like this one indicator will replace all additional filters for you it can also be a great strategy. it combines well with trading at local minima and maximums (resistance levels) multi-timeframe-multi-currency indicator 4 screen system is used 4 rows of arrows UTB indicators adjusted for different periods when two arrows pointing in the same direction on the same timeframe coincide,I t c
    Reversal Monster Mini
    Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
    Experts
    The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
    FREE
    Trend PA
    Mikhail Nazarenko
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (152)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (102)
    Indicators
    New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.67 (12)
    Indicators
    Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicators
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
    FX Volume
    Daniel Stein
    4.63 (38)
    Indicators
    FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicators
    CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
    Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Indicators
    Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (75)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Indicators
    New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
    Apollo SR Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Katana Scalper Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    4 (4)
    Indicators
    MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    Indicators
    New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
    FX Levels MT4
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
    Super Arrow Indicators MT4
    Yan Zhen Du
    Indicators
    The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicators
    Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
    Shogun Trade
    Yuki Miyake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
    Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
    AW Breakout Catcher
    AW Trading Software Limited
    5 (14)
    Indicators
    Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
    Prop Firm Gold Indicator
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
    More from author
    Fractal Pivot Lines MT4
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview  Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does C
    Reverse Engineered RSI MT4
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
    Reverse MACD MT4
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
    Projected Moving Average MT4
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Projected Moving Average  A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction. The Projected Moving Average shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle. This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values. Key Features Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend pro
    Weinstein Stage Analysis MT4
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator This indicator implements   Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis   in a clean, modern, and fully   MTF-correct   way for MetaTrader 5. It automatically identifies the four classical market stages: Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation Stage 2 – Advancing Trend Stage 3 – Distribution Stage 4 – Declining Trend Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator: Calculates the trend   on a higher timeframe moving average Projects the correct
    Bollinger Trend Lines MT4
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines   is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds   trailing trend lines   using Bollinger Bands: In an   uptrend , the   lower band trails price and can only rise In a   downtrend , the   upper band trails pri
    Astro Composite MT4
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Astro Composite – extended description Astro Composite builds a   composite cycle   by summing sine waves of selected planetary orbits. Each planet contributes a cyclic component (0 → 360), and an optional   phase shift   allows fine-alignment of the cycle start with market structure. The result is a smoother, more interpretable wave that highlights   dominant market phases   rather than short-term noise. Astro Composite focuses on planets with   historically observable market influence   and p
    Trend Stop MT5
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Trend Stop  Introduction Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes. The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag. Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the market
    Fractal Pivot Lines
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview   Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does
    Reverse Engineered RSI MT5
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
    Reverse MACD MT5
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
    Projected Moving Average MT5
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Projected Moving Average  A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction. The   Projected Moving Average   shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle. This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values. Key Features Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend
    Weinstein Stage Analysis MT5
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator This indicator implements Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis in a clean, modern, and fully MTF-correct way for MetaTrader 5. It automatically identifies the four classical market stages: Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation Stage 2 – Advancing Trend Stage 3 – Distribution Stage 4 – Declining Trend Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator: Calculates the trend on a higher timeframe moving average Projects the correct stage onto
    Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands: In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only
    Astro Composite MT5
    Mario Jemic
    Indicators
    Astro Composite – extended description Astro Composite builds a composite cycle by summing sine waves of selected planetary orbits. Each planet contributes a cyclic component (0 → 360), and an optional phase shift allows fine-alignment of the cycle start with market structure. The result is a smoother, more interpretable wave that highlights dominant market phases rather than short-term noise. Astro Composite focuses on planets with historically observable market influence and practical cycle l
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review