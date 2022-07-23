Live Sup Res MT4

Trend Z MT4 Claudia Ramona Angerer Indicators

Hypothetical trend line display Distance from the trend line Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames An interesting indicator for predicting small waves The greater the distance from the trend line, the more likely it is to return to the trend line Settings: The first three(osic 1,2,3): are the same as the settings of the zigzag indicator The bigger these numbers are, the bigger the trend lines and the longer the trend Back Show: The number of candles displayed Clr1,2: The