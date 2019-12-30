Visual Tics VIA

A real rarity for scalpers.
Are you looking for TFs lower than M1 ?
Do you want to see the price dynamics inside the candle?
This is a tool for you.
Visual Ticks is an indicator that shows the tick chart in a separate window.
He does it in real time waiting for changing ticks.
Thanks to Visual Ticks, we can look inside the traditional candle and see the dynamics of the moving price.
By setting "period_of_model" we can shape a chart made of candles.
"period_of_model" defines how many consecutive ticks make one candle.
If we enter period_of_model = 1, the candles will not have a body. The chart will be made of single ticks.
We can add Moving Average calculated from ticks to the chart.
MA service is performed on the chart. You can turn MA off or on again at any time.
You can also change the MA period by clicking on the window and entering the number.

Note: Visual Ticks reads ticks in real time and remembers them.
During work should not turn off Visual Ticks and MT4. After disabling, Visual Ticks resets.

There is a dedicated EA for the Visual Tics indicator.
Thanks to it you can take full advantage of the ticks chart.
You can open transactions directly on the Visual Ticks chart.
This is shown in the movie.
EA is available in the "Free" section ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44615 ).

Settings :
period_of_model - period of Tick chart. Indicates the number of ticks in each candle. This can also be changed in the window on the chart.
colorUP - growth candle color
colorDOWN - downward candle color
colorBORDER - candle border color
show_Bid - show Bid line on the chart
color_Bid - Bid line color
show_Ask - show Ask line on the chart
color_Ask - Ask line color
use_MA - show the Moving Average line on the chart. This can also be changed by pressing the button on the chart.
periodMA - period of Moving Average. This can also be changed in the window on the chart.
More from author
HistogramChart
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Indicators
The indicator adds an overlay to the graph to create a histogram. There are no parameters to set. On the chart you can choose the color in the upper right corner by clicking on the appropriate brick. The histogram is shaded depending on the price value. Remember to set a line chart (shown in the screenshot). ........................... I invite you to purchase.
FREE
VisualTicksEA
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Utilities
VisualTicks_EA is an Expert Advisor dedicated to the VisualTicks chart. Works ONLY on the VisualTicks chart. Is a tool that lets you open and close transactions directly on the VisualTicks chart. There is only one parameter in EA settings: magic - next EA number. If you use more than one VisualTicks_EA on MT4, you must enter a different magic number. After starting VisualTicks_EA, the following buttons will appear on the chart: Open BUY - opens one BUY transaction of a specified lot size. Cl
FREE
Sequence Project
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is a very advanced sequential tool that gives each user the possibility to program the order of tasks according to specific conditions. Everything can be done in a simple and intuitive way. The sequencing of the EA's programming ensures that each operation is carried out one after another. I present the method of operation in the attached movie. EA global settings magic – individual EA number . For each EA attached on the same instrument, a different number must be entered
AST personov
Dariusz Grywaczewski
4 (1)
Indicators
AST_personov is an indicator, which presented of the arithmetic average of the ticks. Next to the current price, a line appears with the value of the AST deviation from the current price (in points). If the value is positive, it is green and if it is negative, it is red. What is the arithmetic average of the ticks ? This is the average of the last ticks that the price move. It has nothing to do with bars ( prices Open, Close, High and Low ). Calculations are carried out using ticks. The values c
UltraDynamicSensor
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Indicators
The purpose of the indicator is to measure the dynamics of price movement, capturing sudden acceleration, and examination of the direction in which the price is moving. Indicator due to its nature, is dedicated to TimeFrame M1, but it can be freely used on higher TF'ach. Calculation and display will be identical to the M1. Indicator all calculations done on ticks, ie single price movements. Are not taken into account the conditions candle (the color of the candle, the candle shape, values : ope
VisualTics
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Indicators
A real rarity for scalpers. Are you looking for TFs lower than M1 ? Do you want to see the price dynamics inside the candle? This is a tool for you. Visual Ticks is an indicator that shows the tick chart in a separate window. He does it in real time waiting for changing ticks. Thanks to Visual Ticks, we can look inside the traditional candle and see the dynamics of the moving price. By setting "period_of_model" we can shape a chart made of candles. "period_of_model" defines how many consecuti
Open by Clik
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Utilities
Open by Clik is a tool that allows you to open positions with two mouse clicks. The place of the click and the direction of clicking decide what position will be opened. Opening of positions is quick and intuitive. If the second click is above the first click, opened are positions Long. If the second click is belowe the first click, opened are positions Short. By clicking in the chart area, opened are Market Order (BUY and SELL). By clicking in the area in front of the chart, opened are Pendin
MultiTrendScanner
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Indicators
MultiTrend_Scanner is an indicator for the MT4 platform that is used to review trends on multiple symbols. We turn it on on any symbol, on any TF and we have a preview of the entire market. The current symbol is permanently assigned in the first segment of scanner. When adding another segment, you can manually enter any symbol. The quantity of added segments is unlimited. In each segment of a given symbol displayed are trends on different TFs. To calculate the strength of these trends are used
Filter:
Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2022.02.11 11:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review