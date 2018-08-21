AST personov

4

AST_personov is an indicator, which presented of the arithmetic average of the ticks.

Next to the current price, a line appears with the value of the AST deviation from the current price (in points).

If the value is positive, it is green and if it is negative, it is red.

What is the arithmetic average of the ticks ?

This is the average of the last ticks that the price move.

It has nothing to do with bars ( prices Open, Close, High and Low ).

Calculations are carried out using ticks.

The values change, of course, with each tick because then the calculated average changes.

As a result, we get an indication of whether the price is escaping up or down.

This can be used to open the position ( if the price is far from AST, it means that the price has break out ).

You can also use this to close positions instead of TrailingStop.

In the attached movie, I present how AST works at an accelerated pace ( backtester ).

This way you can see how it works.

 

In the settings, choose :

-         periodAST - how many ticks should be counted AST.

-         Color - AST line color.

 

AST_personov can be used on any chart, on any TF and on any instrument.


Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.11.15 00:39 
 

Better if indicator plots previous bars values as well

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
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Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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A real rarity for scalpers. Are you looking for TFs lower than M1 ? Do you want to see the price dynamics inside the candle? This is a tool for you. Visual Ticks is an indicator that shows the tick chart in a separate window. He does it in real time waiting for changing ticks. Thanks to Visual Ticks, we can look inside the traditional candle and see the dynamics of the moving price. By setting "period_of_model" we can shape a chart made of candles. "period_of_model" defines how many consecuti
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MultiTrend_Scanner is an indicator for the MT4 platform that is used to review trends on multiple symbols. We turn it on on any symbol, on any TF and we have a preview of the entire market. The current symbol is permanently assigned in the first segment of scanner. When adding another segment, you can manually enter any symbol. The quantity of added segments is unlimited. In each segment of a given symbol displayed are trends on different TFs. To calculate the strength of these trends are used
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.11.15 00:39 
 

Better if indicator plots previous bars values as well

Dariusz Grywaczewski
1596
Reply from developer Dariusz Grywaczewski 2020.11.15 16:27
What values should it store if there can be many such values in one candle ?
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