UltraDynamicSensor

The purpose of the indicator is to measure the dynamics of price movement, capturing sudden acceleration,
and examination of the direction in which the price is moving.
Indicator due to its nature, is dedicated to TimeFrame M1, but it can be freely used on higher TF'ach.
Calculation and display will be identical to the M1.
Indicator all calculations done on ticks, ie single price movements.
Are not taken into account the conditions candle (the color of the candle, the candle shape, values : open/close/high/low).
The all values are displayed in the form of an object on the chart.

Ultra Dynamic Sensor is an excellent tool to confirm the signal in strategies related with breakout.
In such a case, the Ultra Dynamics Sensor is calculated of property prices and determines whether there
is acceleration. If the price does not increase the growth rate is not likely to be a further impulse.
However, if the growth rates accelerated a treat this as a signal confirmed.
Main use of Ultra Dynamic Sensor is a confirmation of signal :
- in any breaking of important levels,
- in breakout of price which is a signal of other indicators.
You can also use it during important macroeconomic data, just waiting for the proper hour.

Indicator settings :
Xpos - positioning the indicator in the horizontal ( the higher the value, the more to the left )
Ypos - positioning the indicator in the vertical ( the higher the value, the more to the down ).
TA_period - period TickAverage ( the amount of the last ticks to calculate the TickAverage ).
On its basis is calculated, inter alia deviation Deflexion.
end_scaleDM - final value of the marks Dynamics. Above this value, all the marks will be in color.
end_scaleDX - final value of the marks Deflexion. Above this value, all the marks will be in color.
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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HistogramChart
Dariusz Grywaczewski
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The indicator adds an overlay to the graph to create a histogram. There are no parameters to set. On the chart you can choose the color in the upper right corner by clicking on the appropriate brick. The histogram is shaded depending on the price value. Remember to set a line chart (shown in the screenshot). ........................... I invite you to purchase.
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VisualTicks_EA is an Expert Advisor dedicated to the VisualTicks chart. Works ONLY on the VisualTicks chart. Is a tool that lets you open and close transactions directly on the VisualTicks chart. There is only one parameter in EA settings: magic - next EA number. If you use more than one VisualTicks_EA on MT4, you must enter a different magic number. After starting VisualTicks_EA, the following buttons will appear on the chart: Open BUY - opens one BUY transaction of a specified lot size. Cl
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Sequence Project
Dariusz Grywaczewski
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This Expert Advisor is a very advanced sequential tool that gives each user the possibility to program the order of tasks according to specific conditions. Everything can be done in a simple and intuitive way. The sequencing of the EA's programming ensures that each operation is carried out one after another. I present the method of operation in the attached movie. EA global settings magic – individual EA number . For each EA attached on the same instrument, a different number must be entered
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AST_personov is an indicator, which presented of the arithmetic average of the ticks. Next to the current price, a line appears with the value of the AST deviation from the current price (in points). If the value is positive, it is green and if it is negative, it is red. What is the arithmetic average of the ticks ? This is the average of the last ticks that the price move. It has nothing to do with bars ( prices Open, Close, High and Low ). Calculations are carried out using ticks. The values c
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Dariusz Grywaczewski
Indicators
A real rarity for scalpers. Are you looking for TFs lower than M1 ? Do you want to see the price dynamics inside the candle? This is a tool for you. Visual Ticks is an indicator that shows the tick chart in a separate window. He does it in real time waiting for changing ticks. Thanks to Visual Ticks, we can look inside the traditional candle and see the dynamics of the moving price. By setting "period_of_model" we can shape a chart made of candles. "period_of_model" defines how many consecuti
Visual Tics VIA
Dariusz Grywaczewski
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A real rarity for scalpers. Are you looking for TFs lower than M1 ? Do you want to see the price dynamics inside the candle? This is a tool for you. Visual Ticks is an indicator that shows the tick chart in a separate window. He does it in real time waiting for changing ticks. Thanks to Visual Ticks, we can look inside the traditional candle and see the dynamics of the moving price. By setting "period_of_model" we can shape a chart made of candles. "period_of_model" defines how many consecuti
Open by Clik
Dariusz Grywaczewski
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Open by Clik is a tool that allows you to open positions with two mouse clicks. The place of the click and the direction of clicking decide what position will be opened. Opening of positions is quick and intuitive. If the second click is above the first click, opened are positions Long. If the second click is belowe the first click, opened are positions Short. By clicking in the chart area, opened are Market Order (BUY and SELL). By clicking in the area in front of the chart, opened are Pendin
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MultiTrend_Scanner is an indicator for the MT4 platform that is used to review trends on multiple symbols. We turn it on on any symbol, on any TF and we have a preview of the entire market. The current symbol is permanently assigned in the first segment of scanner. When adding another segment, you can manually enter any symbol. The quantity of added segments is unlimited. In each segment of a given symbol displayed are trends on different TFs. To calculate the strength of these trends are used
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