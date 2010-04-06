Smarter Trend Channel

Smarter Trend Channel Indicator

Description:
The Smarter Trend Channel Indicator is a powerful and adaptive tool designed to help traders visually identify key market trends by drawing dynamic support and resistance channels on the price chart. It uses advanced fractal calculations to plot trendlines that adjust based on market conditions, helping traders spot potential breakout zones and market turning points.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Trend Channel Display: Easily show or hide the trend channel with a single setting.
  • Dynamic Fractal Calculation: Automatically adjusts trendlines based on different timeframes and fractal periods.
  • Clear Trend Visualization: Three lines (Upper, Lower, and Mid) provide a clear representation of market trends for better trading decisions.
  • Color-Coded Trendlines: Personalize line colors for better visual clarity — highlight market highs and lows efficiently.
  • Timeframe Flexibility: Automatically adapts fractal calculations for different chart periods from 1 minute to 1 month.

Benefits:

  • Identify strong market trends and potential reversal points.
  • Gain insights into market structure for confident trading.
  • Save time with automated trendline plotting.

Usage:

  • Ideal for breakout traders, trend followers, and technical analysts.
  • Useful for short-term scalping as well as long-term market analysis.

The Smarter Trend Channel Indicator provides a smart, customizable solution for market analysis, helping traders stay ahead of the market and make informed decisions effortlessly.


Recommended products
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Retracement MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Retracement indicator   shows the current and historical high, low and mid values. Optionally, it can also display major retracement levels. All these levels together form the significant levels of support and resistance. Therefore, it is essential to know them for every kind of trader. Levels High Low Midpoint 76,4 % 61,8 % 38,2 % 23,6 % Main features The indicator shows the actual levels of High, Low, Mid and selected retracements. Four optional retracement levels. Alert notifications
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicators
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!! The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***) Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American. the ability to customize the start/end of sessions; the ability to display only selected sessions; works on M1-H2 timeframes; The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: TIME_CORRECTION = Correct
FREE
IceFX VelocityMeter
Norbert Mereg
4.67 (3)
Indicators
IceFX VelocityMeter is a very unique indicator on MetaTrader 4 platform which measures the speed of the forex market. It's not a normal volume or other measurement indicator because IceFX VelocityMeter is capable to understand market speed movements which are hidden in ticks and those valuable information cannot be read in an ordinary way from the candles. The software monitors the received ticks (frequency, magnitude of change) within a specified time range, analyzes these info and defines, dis
FREE
Currency Power Meter Infinity mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.65 (17)
Indicators
This innovative indicator for measuring the strength of currencies from INFINITY is an indispensable assistant for scalpers and traders trading for a long time. The system for analyzing the Strength / weakness of currencies has long been known and used in the market by the world's leading traders. Any arbitrage trading is not complete without this analysis. Our indicator easily determines the strength of the base currencies in relation to each other. It displays line charts for all or the curren
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Indicators
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Vanesa price distribution
Vo Mai Chi
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays price distribution on a horizontal histogram. Horizontal histogram help find out key levels of price so that you can make good decision on setting point of take profit, stop loss... You can improve exist trading strategy or get new trading idea with the histogram of price. Outstanding features Support multiple time frame : you can choose to work with history data in any time frame you want. It does not depend on current display time frame. Support weighting by volume and/
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
ProfileVolumesMarket
Sergey Zhukov
5 (3)
Indicators
The ProfileVolumesMarket indicator calculates tick volume on each price level in a selected range. Volume is vital when determining strength and therefore significance of price levels. The calculation range is set by a trader by means of moving two vertical lines. Thus the indicator allows to track important levels on different steps of a symbol price formation. A histogram of volume profile can be displayed on the chart (or removed from the chart) if you press "ON" ("OFF") button. When you chan
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4 The Judas Indicator with Confirmation is specifically designed to detect deceptive price movements on the chart. This tool helps traders recognize the true market trend by filtering out fake breakouts, reducing the risk of falling for false signals. By confirming the primary trend within a 1-minute timeframe , it minimizes the chances of traders making incorrect decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Judas Sw
FREE
TrendPlus
Sivakumar Subbaiya
4.07 (14)
Indicators
Trend Plus   Trendplus  Indicator   Time Frame: Suitable for any time frame.  Purpose: Trend Prediction. Blue and red candle indicate the buy and sell call respectively. Buy: When the blue candle is formed buy call is initiated. close the buy trades when the next red candle will formed.   Sell: When the Red candle is formed Sell call is initiated. close the Sell trades when the next blue candle will formed.   Happy trade!!
FREE
Kali FigChartiste
ALAIN MICHEL AUGE
4 (1)
Indicators
Small free indicator to detect certain chart patterns, shoulder head shoulder / reverse, triple top / bottom, cup, flags and others... I designed it a while ago, it detects figures in m1, m5, m15, m30 and h1. I hope it will be useful to you because I don't trade much with this indicator, I have a few others that I will try to put online quickly maybe you will find it useful, good Trade friends.
FREE
Dynamic Structure
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicators
Dynamic Structure Indicator (MT4) Overview: This indicator automatically identifies key market structure elements in real-time using an adaptive algorithm that combines: Trend channels Benefits: Saves time vs manual drawing Objective structure interpretation (no subjective bias) Detects structural changes faster than visual analysis Usage Instructions: Add the indicator to your chart Set desired parameters Indicator auto-updates with new candles
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Supreme Direction
Abdulkarim Karazon
4 (1)
Indicators
Supreme Direction is an indicator based on market volatility , the indicator draws a a two lined channel with 2 colors above and below price , this indicator does not repaint or back-paint and signal is not delayed. how to use : long above purple line , short below golden line. Parameters : channel period ========================================================
FREE
ACD Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
ACD Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ACD indicator, developed by Mark Fisher, is a technical analysis tool in MetaTrader 4 used to detect potential market trends and assess trend strength. The ACD system is built around identifying the market’s Opening Range (OR) and using it to establish key trading levels. This range typically includes the first 30 minutes to one hour of market activity. After defining the OR, traders identify levels A and C, derived from it, to guide trading decisions. These le
FREE
PZ The Zone
PZ TRADING SLU
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicator
FREE
TrendBox Indicator
Ivan Grachev
2.5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator looks for consolidation (flat) in the market at a certain time, builds a box-channel and marks levels indented from it for a breakdawn. After crossing one of the levels, the indicator marks the zone for take profit and calculates the corresponding profit or loss in the direction of this entry on the panel. Thus, the indicator, adjusting to the market, finds a flat area of the market, with the beginning of a trend movement to enter it. Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
FREE
BB stop bar
Aleksei Kostrov
Indicators
A simple and effective trend indicator. It will be a good assistant when trading. A minimum of understandable settings. Put it on a chart and set it up Good to combine with other indicators. I will post another trend indicator soon. The combination of these two indicators gives good results. Works on all timeframes. Suitable for any couple. Experiment, adjust, observe. Filter by higher timeframes.
FREE
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT4
Michal Jurnik
5 (4)
Indicators
The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
Indicators
The Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 is a free add on and a great asset for your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . It shows the current Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . The
FREE
Bollinger Bands Moving Average BBMA MT4
Benny Subarja
Indicators
Please Good Review on this indicator, and i will maybe produce more indicators,  Coming soon, EA base on this indicators Linear Weighted Moving Average with HLCC applied price, and Bollinger bands with LWMA as applied price. Interesing Buy and Sell arrow based on this indicator , non Lag indicator as arrow will appear 1 candle after crossed...............
FREE
The Mode
Naim El Hajj
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The M.O.D.E stands for " Multiple Oscillator Divergence Exit ". It is an indicator which signals a divergence between the price, and multiple oscillators. It is initially an exit indicator because it signals the weakening of a trend, but it could be used as an entry signal if used analytically Key Features: Check many divergences at once Non repainting Sends   Alerts and Push Notifications You could load the M.O.D.E onto a single chart, and be able to see the divergences happening on multiple os
FREE
Acceleration Fractals 4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In the free version, virtual trade is performed without refills in case of a repeat of the signal. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction lines are display
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (45)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (138)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.69 (68)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (295)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (94)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.64 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
PipRush MT4
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (262)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! $44 instead of $88! Promotion is valid until 15 August 2025!  After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!   Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breako
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels, Auto Optimized RSI dynamically adjusts its levels bas
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (655)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthle
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner is a support‑and‑resistance indicator that adds volume context to price structure. By showing how trading activity clusters around recent pivots, it helps users see where buying or selling interest has been most active. See more MT5 version at:
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.93 (14)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
More from author
Coloured MACD
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicators
The Colored MACD indicator is a versatile and powerful tool designed to enhance your technical analysis by providing an intuitive visualization of market momentum and trend changes. Built on the foundation of the popular Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, this version introduces color-coded histograms to easily distinguish between bullish and bearish momentum. Key Features: Color-Coded Visualization : The indicator features a lime-colored histogram when the MACD is above the
FREE
Coloured Parabolic SAR
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicators
Overview: The Coloured Parabolic SAR Indicator is a visually enhanced trading tool designed to make trend-following and trade identification easier. This customizable indicator provides clear visual cues with color-coded signals for bullish (buy) and bearish (sell) trends directly on your MT4 chart. Key Features: Color-Coded Signals : Lime green "o" symbol for Buy signals. Red "o" symbol for Sell signals. Customizable Inputs : Adjustable Step and Maximum parameters to fine-tune the Parabolic SA
FREE
Coloured Bollinger Bands
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicators
Coloured Bollinger Bands The Coloured Bollinger Bands indicator is an enhanced version of the standard Bollinger Bands, offering customizable features to suit your trading needs. It uses the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the middle band, and allows you to easily change the appearance of the bands, including the option to select colors and line types, ensuring better visual clarity and adaptability on your charts
FREE
Bull and Bear Strength
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicators
Bull and Bear Strength Indicator Overview: The   Bull and Bear Strength Indicator   is a versatile and intuitive tool designed to give traders a decisive edge. It captures the balance of power between bulls and bears, providing actionable insights into market sentiment and momentum for any timeframe or instrument. The Bull and bears strength indicator allows you to see the areas where momentum and volume has peaked. It highlights areas of strength within a range. A truly simple indicator with p
Dashboard Trade Manager
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Utilities
Dashboard.mq4 - Simple Trading Manager in trading time is money. If your tired of trade managers that are clunky, slow, has way too many bugs and take up way too much screen real estate then this is for you. Dashboard trade manager was designed to be simple, intuitive and fast.  with continuous updates added, could you really ask for anything more? Have you always wanted a MQL4 Feature that would allow you to: - Automatically calculate lot size - Close all winning trades with 1 click - Close
Adjustable Volume Profile
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicators
Adjustable Volume Profile Indicator The Adjustable Volume Profile is a custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to visually display the volume distribution of a financial instrument across a specific price range and time period. This indicator allows traders to analyze the volume profile based on either real volume or tick volume, helping to identify key levels of support, resistance, and market activity. Key Features: Customizable Timeframe: The indicator can be set to any available timefr
Trend Master ZA
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicators
Trend Master ZA Indicator Unlock the power of trend analysis with the Trend Master ZA Indicator, a sophisticated tool designed for traders who seek to combine multiple technical strategies into one seamless solution. Built with advanced features and customization options, this indicator provides deep insights into market trends and price action dynamics. Key Features: Trend Analysis with Bollinger Bands : Utilize the power of Bollinger Bands to identify market trends, with customizable period a
Smarter Support and Resistance
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicators
Smarter Support and Resistance Indicator The Smarter Support and Resistance Indicator is designed to enhance your technical analysis by automatically identifying key support and resistance levels on multiple timeframes, helping traders make informed decisions. This tool efficiently calculates the highest and lowest price points over a specified lookback period based on the most tested levels then calculates the average of those levels to dynamically plot them on your chart. This means that the s
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review