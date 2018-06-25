Algorithmic Robot
- Experts
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 1 August 2018
- Activations: 5
Algorithmic Robot is a fully automated EA that works on USDCAD pair and uses built-in algorithms (flexibility algorithms plus loop and star algorithms) to trade on the medium-term period.
It has passed more than 5 years of backtest on real tick data with 99.9% accuracy (check screenshots section).
Also it has protection against severe market moves and spread fluctuations.
Minimum deposit: $1000 for standard accounts or $10 for micro accounts.
Parameters
- Algorithm_1_Flexibility - represent the first algorithm for measuring trend flexibility and to be set at 3 for the optimum performance.
- Take_Profit - to be set at 58 for the optimum performance.
- Algorithm_2_Flexibility - represent the second algorithm for measuring the trend flexibility and to be set at 2.5 for the optimum performance.
- StopLoss - to be set at 36 for the optimum performance.
- Star_Algorithm - represent the length of the trend correction and to be set at 46 for the optimum performance.
- Loop_Algorithm - represent a correction factor for the trend and to be set at 0.52 for the optimum performance.
- Lots = 0.01
- Riskpercent = 1
- Trend_Correction_1 - False
- Price_Movement_1 - False
- Trend_Correction_2 - False
- Price_Movement_2 - False
- Price_Speed_1 - False
- Price_Speed_2 - False
- Magic Number.
General Notes
- Symbol: USDCAD.
- Timeframe: H1 but other timeframes can be used for testing.
- Working drawdown of 1-16%.
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