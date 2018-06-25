Algorithmic Robot

Algorithmic Robot is a fully automated EA that works on USDCAD pair and uses built-in algorithms (flexibility algorithms plus loop and star algorithms) to trade on the medium-term period.

It has passed more than 5 years of backtest on real tick data with 99.9% accuracy (check screenshots section).

Also it has protection against severe market moves and spread fluctuations.

Minimum deposit: $1000 for standard accounts or $10 for micro accounts.


Parameters

  • Algorithm_1_Flexibility - represent the first algorithm for measuring trend flexibility and to be set at 3 for the optimum performance.
  • Take_Profit - to be set at 58 for the optimum performance.
  • Algorithm_2_Flexibility - represent the second algorithm for measuring the trend flexibility and to be set at 2.5 for the optimum performance.
  • StopLoss - to be set at 36 for the optimum performance.
  • Star_Algorithm - represent the length of the trend correction and to be set at 46 for the optimum performance.
  • Loop_Algorithm - represent a correction factor for the trend and to be set at 0.52 for the optimum performance.
  • Lots = 0.01
  • Riskpercent = 1
  • Trend_Correction_1 - False
  • Price_Movement_1 - False
  • Trend_Correction_2 - False
  • Price_Movement_2 - False
  • Price_Speed_1 - False
  • Price_Speed_2 - False
  • Magic Number.


General Notes

  • Symbol: USDCAD.
  • Timeframe: H1 but other timeframes can be used for testing.
  • ‌Working drawdown of 1-16%.‌


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Built To Last
Hatem Koshok
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Built To Last is a fully automated ea that works on AUSUSD pair and it is programmed to use a neural network equation to measure the trend stability to buy or sell. It has passed more than 6 years backtest on real tick data with 99.9% Accuracy (check screenshots section). W‌hy AUSUSD? because no flash crush or 1000 pips sudden moves happened on it till now. Minimum Balance required 4000$. Expert Parameters Target - to be set at 76 for the optimum performance. StopLoss - to be set at 20 for the
Hope EA
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Hope EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that works on both Classical and ECN accounts on GBPUSD pair. It is programmed to use enhanced averaging equations to trade on the medium-term. The most important is that it passed the flash crash that happened twice on GBPUSD on 07/10/2016 & 24/06/2016 and severe gap jumps of 300 pips. It has passed 5 years backtest on real tick data with 99.9% Accuracy (check screenshots section). Minimum balance required is $1000 for standard accounts or $10 for mic
The Fox
Hatem Koshok
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Experts
The Fox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts on USDCHF pair and is programmed to trade using both level trading and hedging strategies. All you need is to set the risk percent and start trading. The screenshots section shows the back-test results. The minimum balance of $2000 is required for standard accounts or $20 for micro accounts. Parameters Lots = 0.01 Riskpercent = 0.5 (risk percent and its optimum at 0.5 for balance starting from $2000) Magic Number .
Long Term Expert
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The Long Term EA is a fully automated EA that is designed to trade on the Long Term using various strategies like trend trading and hedge at different timeframes. It may take some time to take a trade. SL and TP are always present. The Expert's strategy depends on the trend, where it takes positions along a cycle of price movements, either upward or downward. The stop loss is set to buy or sell orders as a security measure in case the price moves below or above a certain predetermined levels. In
Great Ox EA
Hatem Koshok
Experts
Great Ox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts. It is programmed to use various trading systems, such as trending, hedging, neural network, etc. SL and TP are always present. The expert strategy is to collect the previous trend data of the pair then to try to match the previous trend with different strategies like hedging, neural network to get the optimum place for the orders. Meanwhile a neural network function is present to determine if the current trend is
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Mohd Amzari Jimat
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Mohd Amzari Jimat 2018.07.28 07:58 
 

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EShaker
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EShaker 2018.07.25 10:36 
 

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