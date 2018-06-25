Algorithmic Robot is a fully automated EA that works on USDCAD pair and uses built-in algorithms (flexibility algorithms plus loop and star algorithms) to trade on the medium-term period.

It has passed more than 5 years of backtest on real tick data with 99.9% accuracy (check screenshots section).

Also it has protection against severe market moves and spread fluctuations.

Minimum deposit: $1000 for standard accounts or $10 for micro accounts.





Parameters

Algorithm_1_Flexibility - represent the first algorithm for measuring trend flexibility and to be set at 3 for the optimum performance.

to be set at for the optimum performance. Take_Profit - to be set at 58 for the optimum performance.

to be set at for the optimum performance. Algorithm_2_Flexibility - represent the second algorithm for measuring the trend flexibility and to be set at 2.5 for the optimum performance.

to be set at for the optimum performance. StopLoss - to be set at 36 for the optimum performance.

to be set at for the optimum performance. Star_Algorithm - represent the length of the trend correction and to be set at 46 for the optimum performance.

to be set at for the optimum performance. Loop_Algorithm - represent a correction factor for the trend and to be set at 0.52 for the optimum performance.

to be set at for the optimum performance. Lots = 0.01

Riskpercent = 1

Trend_Correction_1 - False

- False Price_Movement_1 - False

- False Trend_Correction_2 - False

- False Price_Movement_2 - False

- False Price_Speed_1 - False

- False Price_Speed_2 - False

- False Magic Number.





General Notes

Symbol: USDCAD.

Timeframe: H1 but other timeframes can be used for testing.

but other timeframes can be used for testing. ‌Working drawdown of 1-16%.‌



