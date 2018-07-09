Built To Last is a fully automated ea that works on AUSUSD pair and it is programmed to use a neural network equation to measure the trend stability to buy or sell.

It has passed more than 6 years backtest on real tick data with 99.9% Accuracy (check screenshots section).

W‌hy AUSUSD? because no flash crush or 1000 pips sudden moves happened on it till now.

Minimum Balance required 4000$.





Expert Parameters

Target - to be set at 76 for the optimum performance.

to be set at for the optimum performance. StopLoss - to be set at 20 for the optimum performance.

to be set at for the optimum performance. Lot and Risk Percent - both 0.01 for balance of 4,000 $ for standard accounts and both 0.07 for balance of 10,000 $ for standard accounts. For Micro accounts lot 0.01 and risk 100 for balance of 100 $ micro accounts.

- both for balance of 4,000 $ for standard accounts and both for balance of 10,000 $ for standard accounts. For Micro accounts lot 0.01 and risk 100 for balance of 100 $ micro accounts. Max_TP_TF - False

- False Max_SL_TF - False

- False Max_Difference_TP - False

- False Min_Difference_TP - False

- False Trend_Stability - to be set at 23 for the optimum performance and it account for a correction for trend fluctuation.

- to be set at for the optimum performance and it account for a correction for trend fluctuation. Price_Trap - to be set at 5 for the optimum performance and it account for flexibility in target achievement based on the trend stability parameter value.

- to be set at for the optimum performance and it account for flexibility in target achievement based on the trend stability parameter value. Magic Number.

Time Frame - H1 but other time frames can be used for testing.