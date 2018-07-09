Built To Last
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 9 July 2018
- Activations: 5
Built To Last is a fully automated ea that works on AUSUSD pair and it is programmed to use a neural network equation to measure the trend stability to buy or sell.
It has passed more than 6 years backtest on real tick data with 99.9% Accuracy (check screenshots section).
Why AUSUSD? because no flash crush or 1000 pips sudden moves happened on it till now.
Minimum Balance required 4000$.
Expert Parameters
- Target - to be set at 76 for the optimum performance.
- StopLoss - to be set at 20 for the optimum performance.
- Lot and Risk Percent - both 0.01 for balance of 4,000 $ for standard accounts and both 0.07 for balance of 10,000 $ for standard accounts. For Micro accounts lot 0.01 and risk 100 for balance of 100 $ micro accounts.
- Max_TP_TF - False
- Max_SL_TF - False
- Max_Difference_TP - False
- Min_Difference_TP - False
- Trend_Stability- to be set at 23 for the optimum performance and it account for a correction for trend fluctuation.
- Price_Trap - to be set at 5 for the optimum performance and it account for flexibility in target achievement based on the trend stability parameter value.
- Magic Number.
Time Frame - H1 but other time frames can be used for testing.