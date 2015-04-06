Hope EA

Hope EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that works on both Classical and ECN accounts on GBPUSD pair. It is programmed to use enhanced averaging equations to trade on the medium-term.

The most important is that it passed the flash crash that happened twice on GBPUSD on 07/10/2016 & 24/06/2016 and severe gap jumps of 300 pips.

It has passed 5 years backtest on real tick data with 99.9% Accuracy (check screenshots section).

Minimum balance required is $1000 for standard accounts or $10 for micro accounts.


Features

  • Works with any broker.
  • No need for fast VPS.
  • Uses only the best features from various systems, such as trending, hedging, neural network, etc. SL and TP are always present.
  • Good test results on various time intervals.
  • Excellent results when tested in different ways.
  • No need to disable the robot during news.
  • Does not require exceptional execution.


Expert Parameters

  • Lots = 0.01
  • Riskpercent = 1 - generally check the screenshots section to get the optimum value for the risk that is suitable for you.
  • Complexity_Degree - represents how complex the averaging technique is. It can vary from 20 to 70. For the optimum value, please check the screenshots section to choose either the low, medium or high risk set. Lower values will decrease the risk of trading and higher values will increase risk.
  • Complexity_Off - False - to turn the complexity on or off.
  • Enhanced_Averaging_1 - represents which set of equations to be used for the enhanced averaging 1. There are 4 sets of equations in the expert to make enhanced calculations for the average and these sets are referred to by 1, 2, 3 or 4. In this option the best sets to be used either 1 or 2. Difference between 1 or 2 depends on each pair as some pairs may be suitable for 1 better than 2, and you have to test to know which is better.
  • Averaging_1_Limit - False - to set a limit or not for the average value calculated in the equations. If you set a limit then if sudden gap happened, it will be considered in the averaging and if not then it will cancel the gap.
  • Profit - the average profit to close the deals.
  • Enhanced_Averaging_2 - represents which set of equations to be used for the enhanced averaging 2. There are 4 sets of equations in the expert to make enhanced calculations for the average and these sets are referred to by 1, 2, 3 or 4. And in this option the best sets to be used either 3 or 4. Difference between 3 or 4 depends on each pair as some pairs may be suitable for 3 better than 4, and you have to test to know which is better.
  • Averaging_2_Limit - False - to set a limit or not for the average value calculated in the equations. If you set a limit then if sudden gap happened, it will be considered in the averaging and if not then it will cancel the gap.
  • Stop - the stop loss of the deals.
  • Simple_Averaging - False - represents a simple average method that can be used too to affect the result of the averaging technique.
  • Magic Number.

Symbol: GBPUSD.

TimeFrame: M5 but other time frames can be used for testing.

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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Built To Last
Hatem Koshok
Experts
Built To Last is a fully automated ea that works on AUSUSD pair and it is programmed to use a neural network equation to measure the trend stability to buy or sell. It has passed more than 6 years backtest on real tick data with 99.9% Accuracy (check screenshots section). W‌hy AUSUSD? because no flash crush or 1000 pips sudden moves happened on it till now. Minimum Balance required 4000$. Expert Parameters Target - to be set at 76 for the optimum performance. StopLoss - to be set at 20 for the
Algorithmic Robot
Hatem Koshok
Experts
Algorithmic Robot is a fully automated EA that works on USDCAD pair and uses built-in algorithms (flexibility algorithms plus loop and star algorithms) to trade on the medium-term period. It has passed more than 5 years of backtest on real tick data with 99.9% accuracy (check screenshots section). Also it has protection against severe market moves and spread fluctuations. Minimum deposit: $1000 for standard accounts or $10 for micro accounts. Parameters Algorithm_1_Flexibility - represent the f
The Fox
Hatem Koshok
1 (1)
Experts
The Fox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts on USDCHF pair and is programmed to trade using both level trading and hedging strategies. All you need is to set the risk percent and start trading. The screenshots section shows the back-test results. The minimum balance of $2000 is required for standard accounts or $20 for micro accounts. Parameters Lots = 0.01 Riskpercent = 0.5 (risk percent and its optimum at 0.5 for balance starting from $2000) Magic Number .
Long Term Expert
Hatem Koshok
Experts
The Long Term EA is a fully automated EA that is designed to trade on the Long Term using various strategies like trend trading and hedge at different timeframes. It may take some time to take a trade. SL and TP are always present. The Expert's strategy depends on the trend, where it takes positions along a cycle of price movements, either upward or downward. The stop loss is set to buy or sell orders as a security measure in case the price moves below or above a certain predetermined levels. In
Great Ox EA
Hatem Koshok
Experts
Great Ox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts. It is programmed to use various trading systems, such as trending, hedging, neural network, etc. SL and TP are always present. The expert strategy is to collect the previous trend data of the pair then to try to match the previous trend with different strategies like hedging, neural network to get the optimum place for the orders. Meanwhile a neural network function is present to determine if the current trend is
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