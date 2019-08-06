TrailingAll8

TrailingAll_8

         The utility determines an average value of the same-direction orders and a starting profit profit provided that the directions of orders are different (SELL or BUY outweighs). It can set a general TP estimating it based on the profit pips. It is also capable of tralling the profit. The utility marks the points where the orders are opened, too.


Input paremeters


  • Find by comment - a space where you can specify the parameter of order choice within the "comment" column of the table which shows the orders that are currently open. You can also choose orders among all the open ones. To make this work you need to set either a comment (for the orders the utility will be searching for) or ALL to choose all the orders. It is also possible to choose only manual orders by putting in MANU.
  • UseTrailingStop - first tral allowed (stationary tral, break-even mode).
  • UseTrailingStop_1 - second tral allowed (mobile tral).
  • TrailStart - the quantity of profit pips required for the first tral to start operating.
  • TrailStop - first tral length (pips).
  • TrailStart_1 - the quantity of profit pips required for the second tral to start operating.
  • TrailStop_1 - second tral length (pips).
  • TrailStep - second tral step (pips).
  • TakeProfit (pips) - TP of the profit pips is general for all the orders. Put DEL to delete all the TPs. Put SELL to close all the SELL orders. Put BUY to close all the BUY orders (nota bene: break-even orders will not be closed).




Recommended products
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Suwan Gold Obsidian Edition
Suwan Chanidnok
Experts
Special Launch Promotion: $30 (Limited Time Only!) To celebrate our new launch on MQL5, we are offering an exclusive introductory price of $39  for a limited time. Please note that this is a special promotion for our early supporters. The price will be adjusted back to its original retail price of $69  effective from July 31, 2026 . Don’t miss this opportunity to get our professional-grade EA at this special price before it reverts to the standard rate! CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When pro
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Smart Level Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Smart Level Pro is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set entries with the right fvg and breakouts to create a very good entry level like a professional trader. Very easy to use interface and easy to enter on buy and sell signals. The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data! Works best on M5-M15 timeframe for gold, bitcoin and currency pairs. 4-5 deals daily for each pair. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the ind
Green Mower 9
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Volume Spread Analysis tool
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The activity of these professional operators, and more important, their true intentions, are clearly shown on a price chart if the trader knows how to read them .   VSA looks at the interrelationship between three variables on the chart in order
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
G2 Signal Manual Entry MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
G2 Signal Manual Entry MT4 by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Master the Market with Precision Signals and Smart Risk Management G2 Signal Manual Entry   is a cutting-edge trading solution designed to provide a competitive edge for Forex traders. Combining the power of Moving Average crossover signals with extensive automated risk management, this tool acts as a reliable trading assistant that helps you make timely decisions and optimize every profit opportunity. What Makes This Strategy Superior? Accu
FREE
Apex Fibo Tracer 4
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Apex Fibo Tracer — Smart Auto-Fibonacci Tool Apex Fibo Tracer is a professional analytical indicator that automates one of the most powerful methods in technical analysis — Fibonacci retracement levels. By combining a high-precision ZigZag algorithm with dynamic Fibonacci plotting, the tool delivers instant and accurate visualization of market structure directly on your chart. Most traders lose valuable seconds manually adjusting Fibonacci grids during high volatility. Apex Fibo Tracer eliminate
Dollar Mint Indicator
David Mwaniki Mbugua
Indicators
Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.   Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease. Benefits ; Fully non repaint Use in any timeframe Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4 Best to use on h4. It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and
FX Gambit
Boyan Atanassov
Utilities
Zenner Trading Presents FX Gambit Streaming Live on YouTube:  https://youtu.be/rD9bCSxypio FX Gambit is an Adaptive, Market Neutral, Dual MT4 based Parallel Launch Automated Trading System, designed to respond to all directional combinations and permutations of the market, and still produce a Net Positive Outcome. There are 2 instances of MT4 with 2 charts in each. The LONG LEG of the HEDGE is in the left chart and the SHORT LEG on the right. The two MT4 instances exchange current market BID
FREE
Potential Reversal Price MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator - Ultimate Sniper Entries for XAUUSD Discounted   Price   !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Welcome to the   Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator , your ultimate trading tool designed to catch high-probability market reversals with extreme precision. Built for serious traders who demand accuracy, the PRP Indicator combines advanced market structure analysis with momentum exhaustion to pinpoint the e
Trend Scan Friend
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Trend Identification: Look for the color change. When candles turn Green , look for Buy opportunities. When they turn Red , look for Sell opportunities. Entry: Enter on the break of the trend line or on the pullback to the line. Stop Loss: Use the
Mr Beast 3 EMA
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST 3 EMA DISTANCE RECOMENTED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pa
Easy Backtest
Jacek Pawel Bialek
Experts
Easy Backtest Backtesting your trading strategy is the most important thing which every successful trader knows very well. Easy Backtest is the perfect solution to test your new strategy in Strategy Tester in your MT4 , using all available historical data. You can place orders: BUY , SELL , pending orders with Stop Loss and Take Profit , and you can modify them at any time. You can close orders individually or all at once, and also  breakeven the same like you do it in live trading. The play b
FREE
Boumn Fibo
Daffa Ramadhani Sukma
Experts
Boumn Fibo  Boumn Fibo design for Fibonacci trader and use my special trend indicator to create fibo line. EA will open order based on trend direction. EA use MARTINGALE strategy so always control the EA and be wise on your balance.  If EA takes to long to open order,this EA also can be use as assistant by click open buy/open sell/open buy limit/sell limit/buy stop/sell stop and adjust the lot by your self or price. or full semi assistant by set AutoTrade(false). When you try on backtest it mig
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Indicators
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Auto Swing Gold
Wan Muhammad Zulhilmy Bin Wan Jaafar
Experts
The Auto Swing Gold Expert Advisor simplify the trading process for the swing traders, works at his best with GOLD/XAUUSD (30 Minute Timeframe). From 20th July 2020 to 31st December 2020 back test results, this EA gains 5000% in less than a year without using any high risk or dangerous strategies like increasing the lots after wining or losing a trade (Martingale, D'Alembert and etc..). This is the best EA  you need to hold the best positions longer in BIG profit with the lowest risk as possible
Risk Managed Aroon and Moving Average Cross
Ian Anthony Kuzmik
Experts
A basic strategy with advanced risk management. This expert advisor employs a simple trading strategy with a focus on dynamic risk management. Values that determine trade conditions and risk management are all customizable.  The trading strategy is based off of Moving Average and Aroon trend indicators. When the short moving average is above the long moving average, and the aroon up line is above the aroon down line, the trade condition is satisfied, and the advisor will go long unless it alread
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
More from author
OrderMarker
Dmitrii Shkaruba
Utilities
The utility is created to assist traders. How it works Changes in the balance are displayed as a green or red line on the screen. The market entry moments are displayed on the chart both for current deals and deals in history. If there are several orders of the same type, the utility calculates the average price and marks it with white dashes. The utility can send a report on balance change to the user's email. By user's command Modification of all TP (SL) of Selected orders on the Current pair
Ilan16Dynamic
Dmitrii Shkaruba
Experts
Ilan16Dynamic   The robot uses Martingale strategy. It starts working from a set point and withdraws at the other set point. Once the initial order has been opened, each of the following ones is opened (Additional orders) in a set amount of pips. The robot uses an average price for that. The robot is capable of creating break-even orders. In this case it changes the Magic number and starts a new order series. Input parameters Wk - new order series allowed. LONG TRADE - Long Trade allowed. SHORT
Unimillion
Dmitrii Shkaruba
Experts
Martingale trend strategy. Robot opens default order according to the Parabolic trend indicator. If the robot is mistaken in the trend direction, it closes the wrong order and opens a new one in the opposite direction with a larger lot. If the direction chosen by the robot is right, it opens another order in this direction using a standard lot. Input parameters LotStart  - default lot (manual). TakeProfit  - Takeprofit, pips. StopLoss  - Stoploss, pips. Multiplier - multiplier for lot calcul
Ilan18
Dmitrii Shkaruba
Experts
IlanDynamic18   The robot uses Martingale strategy. It starts working from a set point and withdraws at the other set point. Once the initial order has been opened, each of the following ones is opened (A dditional orders)  in a set amount of pips. The robot uses an average price for that. The starting price level is set in the menu (StartPrice), which helps you start trading profitably. You can set the level at which the trade stops (PriceTarget). It helps you avoid unprofitable orders. For ins
Ilan18Dynamic
Dmitrii Shkaruba
Experts
Ilan18Dynamic   The robot uses Martingale strategy. It starts working from a set point and withdraws at the other set point. Once the initial order has been opened, each of the following ones is opened (A dditional orders)  in a set amount of pips. The robot uses an average price for that. The starting price level is set in the menu (StartPrice), which helps you start trading profitably. You can set the level at which the trade stops (PriceTarget). It helps you avoid unprofitable orders. For ins
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review