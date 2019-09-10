Ilan16Dynamic
- Experts
-
Dmitrii ShkarubaEngineer programmer.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Ilan16Dynamic
The robot uses Martingale strategy. It starts working from a set point and withdraws at the other set point.
- Once the initial order has been opened, each of the following ones is opened (Additional orders) in a set amount of pips. The robot uses an average price for that.
- The robot is capable of creating break-even orders. In this case it changes the Magic number and starts a new order series.
Input parameters
- Wk- new order series allowed.
- LONG TRADE- Long Trade allowed.
- SHORT TRADE - Short Trade allowed.
- LotExponent- volume lot multiplier, for an order in a series.
- DynamicPips - dynamic mode for order series step count.
- DefaultPips - default step for oder series.
- Glubina/DEL - for DymamicPips mode - Qty of bars for analysis (from history)/Calculation formula divider
- Lots - first order in the series volume.
- TakeProfit - takeprofit in the series, pips.
- StopLoss - stop loss for the whole series.
- MagikNumber - magic number for the first series.
- MaxTrades - limitation of orders quantity within the series.
- UseTrailingStop - tral allowed (break-even mode).
- TrailStart - a profit level which should be reached to enable tralling of the default order (break-even mode).
- TrailStop - tral length for default order (TrailStart - TrailStop = break-even pips).
Strategy tester:
https://charts.mql5.com/20/906/usdcad-m15-instaforex-group-6.png
https://charts.mql5.com/20/906/usdcad-m15-instaforex-group-7.png
https://charts.mql5.com/20/906/usdcad-m15-instaforex-group-8.png
https://charts.mql5.com/20/906/usdcad-m15-instaforex-group-9.png
Working Trand strategy on ILAN:
https://www.instaforex.com/forex_monitoring?trader=71340578#/advanced/
Download Ilan1.6Dynamic (mql4 file):
Avter reqest to e-mail: mark124gm@gmail.com
Trand strategy on ILAN:
https://www.instaforex.com/forex_monitoring?trader=71340578#/advanced/
User didn't leave any comment to the rating