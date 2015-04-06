Ilan18Dynamic
- Experts
-
Dmitrii ShkarubaEngineer programmer.
- Version: 6.0
- Activations: 5
Ilan18Dynamic
The robot uses Martingale strategy. It starts working from a set point and withdraws at the other set point.
- Once the initial order has been opened, each of the following ones is opened (Additional orders) in a set amount of pips. The robot uses an average price for that.
- The starting price level is set in the menu (StartPrice), which helps you start trading profitably.
- You can set the level at which the trade stops (PriceTarget). It helps you avoid unprofitable orders. For instance, sell orders on Low level or buy orders on High level.
- The robot is capable of creating break-even orders. In this case it changes the Magic number and starts a new order series.
Input parameters
- Wk - new order series allowed.
- LONG TRADE - Long Trade allowed.
- SHORT TRADE - Short Trade allowed.
- LotExponent_1/2/3/4/5/6 - volume lot multiplier, for an order in a series N1/2/3/4/5/6.
- DynamicPips - dynamic mode for order series step count.
- DefaultPips - default step for oder series.
- DefaultPipsMultiplier - step multiplier for order series.
- Glubina/DEL - for DymamicPips mode - Qty of bars for analysis (from history)/Calculation formula divider
- Lots - first order in the series volume.
- TakeProfit_1/2/3/4/5/6 - takeprofit in the series of 1/2/3/4/5/6 orders, pips.
- StartPrice - Initial price level for an automatic trade start, like BUYLIMIT (SELLLIMIT).
- PriceTarget - once this price level is reached, the robot will close all of the orders and then switch off.
- StopLoss - manual stop loss for the whole series.
- MagikNumber - magic number for the first series (-1 for automatic mode).
- Magik_Set - put 1 to set magic number manually (0 - for automatic mode).
- RobotNo - robot NO (enables several robots to operate on the same pair; the 2nd robot will need NO 2 etc.).
- MaxTrades - limitation of orders quantity within the series.
- UseTrailingStop - fixed tral for default orders allowed (break-even mode).
- UseTrailingStop_D - tral for Additional orders allowed.
- Trailing Average Profit / Trailing Orders Separately - additional orders tral mode - Trailing Average Profit /Trailing Orders Separately - TRUE/FALSE.
- MovingTral_D - moving Additional tral orders allowed.
- MultiSeries_D - allows to start new series of orders if the previous one was in a break-even mode.
- TrailStart - a profit level which should be reached to enable tralling of the default order (break-even mode).
- TrailStop - tral length for default order (TrailStart - TrailStop = break-even pips).
- TrailStart_D - a profit level which should be reached to enable tralling of the Additional orders (break-even mode).
- TrailStop_D - tral length for Additional orders.