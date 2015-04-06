Ilan18

IlanDynamic18

 

The robot uses Martingale strategy. It starts working from a set point and withdraws at the other set point.

  1. Once the initial order has been opened, each of the following ones is opened (Additional orders) in a set amount of pips. The robot uses an average price for that.
  2. The starting price level is set in the menu (StartPrice), which helps you start trading profitably.
  3. You can set the level at which the trade stops (PriceTarget). It helps you avoid unprofitable orders. For instance, sell orders on Low level or buy orders on High level.
  4. The robot is capable of creating break-even orders. In this case it changes the Magic number and starts a new order series.

Input parameters

  • Wk - new order series allowed.
  • LONG TRADE - Long Trade allowed.
  • SHORT TRADE - Short Trade allowed.
  • LotExponent_1/2/3/4/5/6 - volume lot multiplier, for an order in a series N1/2/3/4/5/6. 
  • DynamicPips - dynamic mode for order series step count.
  • DefaultPips - default step for oder series.
  • DefaultPipsMultiplier - step multiplier for order series.
  • Glubina/DEL - for DymamicPips mode - Qty of bars for analysis (from history)/Calculation formula divider
  • Lots - first order in the series volume.
  • TakeProfit_1/2/3/4/5/6 - takeprofit in the series of 1/2/3/4/5/6 orders, pips.
  • StartPrice - Initial price level for an automatic trade start, like BUYLIMIT (SELLLIMIT).
  • PriceTarget - once this price level is reached, the robot will close all of the orders and then switch off.
  • StopLoss - manual stop loss for the whole series.
  • MagikNumber - magic number for the first series (-1 for automatic mode).
  • Magik_Set - put 1 to set magic number manually (0 - for automatic mode).
  • RobotNo robot NO (enables several robots to operate on the same pair; the 2nd robot will need NO 2 etc.).
  • MaxTrades - limitation of orders quantity within the series.
  • UseTrailingStop - fixed tral for default orders allowed (break-even mode).
  • UseTrailingStop_D tral for Additional orders allowed.
  • Trailing Average Profit / Trailing Orders Separately - additional orders tral mode - Trailing Average Profit /Trailing Orders Separately - TRUE/FALSE.
  • MovingTral_D - moving Additional tral orders allowed.
  • MultiSeries_D - allows to start new series of orders if the previous one was in a break-even mode.
  • TrailStart  a profit level which should be reached to enable tralling of the default order (break-even mode).
  • TrailStop tral length for default order (TrailStart - TrailStop = break-even pips).
  • TrailStart_D a profit level which should be reached to enable tralling of the Additional orders (break-even mode).
  • TrailStop_D tral length for Additional orders.



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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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The utility is created to assist traders. How it works Changes in the balance are displayed as a green or red line on the screen. The market entry moments are displayed on the chart both for current deals and deals in history. If there are several orders of the same type, the utility calculates the average price and marks it with white dashes. The utility can send a report on balance change to the user's email. By user's command Modification of all TP (SL) of Selected orders on the Current pair
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TrailingAll_8          The utility determines an average value of the  same-direction orders  and a starting profit profit provided that the directions of orders are different (SELL or BUY outweighs). It can set a general TP estimating it based on the profit pips. It is also capable of tralling the profit. The utility marks the points where the orders are opened, too. Input paremeters Find by comment - a space where you can specify the parameter of order choice within the "comment" column of t
Ilan16Dynamic
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Ilan16Dynamic   The robot uses Martingale strategy. It starts working from a set point and withdraws at the other set point. Once the initial order has been opened, each of the following ones is opened (Additional orders) in a set amount of pips. The robot uses an average price for that. The robot is capable of creating break-even orders. In this case it changes the Magic number and starts a new order series. Input parameters Wk - new order series allowed. LONG TRADE - Long Trade allowed. SHORT
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Martingale trend strategy. Robot opens default order according to the Parabolic trend indicator. If the robot is mistaken in the trend direction, it closes the wrong order and opens a new one in the opposite direction with a larger lot. If the direction chosen by the robot is right, it opens another order in this direction using a standard lot. Input parameters LotStart  - default lot (manual). TakeProfit  - Takeprofit, pips. StopLoss  - Stoploss, pips. Multiplier - multiplier for lot calcul
Ilan18Dynamic
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Ilan18Dynamic   The robot uses Martingale strategy. It starts working from a set point and withdraws at the other set point. Once the initial order has been opened, each of the following ones is opened (A dditional orders)  in a set amount of pips. The robot uses an average price for that. The starting price level is set in the menu (StartPrice), which helps you start trading profitably. You can set the level at which the trade stops (PriceTarget). It helps you avoid unprofitable orders. For ins
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