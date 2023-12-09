Harrow Band is an indicator based on support and resistance values. This indicator provides six bands that indicate the nearest of support or resistance position. With this indicator, it will be easier to see where entry and exit points of a trade are located.





Pairs and Timeframes

This indicator can be used in any pairs and timeframes, but it is recommended to use it in XAUUSD H1.





Parameters

NumCandle - number of candles used to calculate the support and resistance position. BandColor - color of bands.





Authors

Copyright 2017, Priantos and Uboiz