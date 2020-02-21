Martha is an Expert Advisor (EA) that built based on grid method.

The idea is place buy or sell simultaneously when they are negative, wait and take the profit when the price is going back or passed the TakeProfit value. So this EA requires user adjustment setting itself between OrderLots with balance are used in the account. If you set TakeProfit value is negative, so this EA will waiting profit until price going back to the first price where order has been taken.

But the new order will be taken by this EA, must be higher than maximum or lower than minimum price that ever ordered. This EA does not dare to take orders at this price range (maximum and minimum price), because it is too risky.

While the highest and lowest prices based NumCandle value that taken, are to indicate the range of new orders. Where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices.

This EA is not accompanied by any exit scenario, so you may close it by your self, when you want to stop this EA.

And also, you can use this EA in another pairs or window at same time, certainly with different magic number.





Pairs and timeframes

This EA is recommended for use on GPBUSD at M1 timeframes, with 10000 of initial balance, and lot=0.2.





Parameters

MagicNumber - the mark number used to identify orders, which are sent and managed by this EA. If this EA runs on multiple pairs, every pair must be run with different magic number, for example: GBPUSD - 100001, EURUSD - 200002, XAUUSD - 300003, etc.

NumCandle - the number of candles that used for calculate highest and lowest prices. For example NumCandle = 60 at M1 timeframes, its mean the range of order to new order depend on the highest and lowest price of candle one hour before. If its set to 0, then the default value of this parameter will be taken to 60, 36, 12, 6, 3, and 1 candles for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and else respectively.

TakeProfit - the profit value that will be taken.

CloseAtStop - the option to close or not all orders at Remove EA action. Only remove orders that have magic number that specified by MagicNumber parameter above.

OrderLots - initial lots value used for the initial orders. For example: OrderLots = 0.1, 0.2, 0.4, 0.8, etc.

SlipPage - slippage value that used for every new order request.





Authors

Copyright 2019, Priantos and Uboiz