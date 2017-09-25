Stoploss Follower

2

Stoploss Follower has the function of setting stop loss value on each order dynamically. When the price moves in profitable direction, the EA will calculate and set a new stop loss value that follows the price. But when the price moves in reverse, the stop loss value still remains at the position. So when the new price touches this stop loss value, the order is closed.

Trader can set the estimate of stop loss value with Stoploss input parameter. This parameter is in pips unit, i.e when a trader sets Stoploss=500 with lots=0.01, it means they set a stop loss at 500x0.01=$5.


Pairs and Timeframes

Due to the EA's ability to modify stop loss value, Stoploss Follower can be of use for any pairs and timeframes.


Parameters

  • NumTicket. Number of orders that can be sent by this EA.
  • StopLoss. The stop loss value to be set in pips unit.
  • MagicNumber. Magic number of orders.
  • DelayMinute. Interval time betwen orders.
  • Lots. Volume value used for every sent order.
  • ALLOWTRADE. Enable/disable automatic order sending feature.
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Harrow Band is an indicator based on support and resistance values. This indicator provides six bands that indicate the nearest of support or resistance position. With this indicator, it will be easier to see where entry and exit points of a trade are located. Pairs and Timeframes This indicator can be used in any pairs and timeframes, but it is recommended to use it in XAUUSD H1. Parameters NumCandle - number of candles used to calculate the support and resistance position. BandColor - color
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Harrow Race is an Expert Advisor that has been developed based on Harrow Order. This is the high risk version of Harrow Order, which uses decreasing Anti-Martingale lot for real orders, and increasing Martingale lot for virtual orders. This EA is for traders who are brave enough to take risk with the Anti-Martingale method. For more information about Harrow Order, you can read https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28456 . This EA works using the same principle as the Harrow Order. When the pric
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Riona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel and virtually, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. So, the account that used to trade, must support to take multiple order. The highest and lowest prices based NumCandle value that taken, are to indicate the range of new orders. Where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference bet
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Harrow Strikes is an Expert Advisor that has been developed based on Harrow Order for MetaTrader 4. This is the MetaTrader 5 version and also based on Support and Resistance, Martingale and Anti-Martingale method. Since MetaTrader 5 already supports the use of hedging in trading, the algorithm of this EA has little differences from the original Harrow Order. For more information about Harrow Order, you can read https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28456 . Same as Harrow Order, the Support and
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Martha is an Expert Advisor (EA) that built based on grid method. The idea is place buy or sell simultaneously when they are negative, wait and take the profit when the price is going back or passed the TakeProfit value. So this EA requires user adjustment setting itself between OrderLots with balance are used in the account. If you set TakeProfit value is negative, so this EA will waiting profit until price going back to the first price where order has been taken. But the new order will be t
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Mohammad Oladi
3220
Mohammad Oladi 2018.12.01 15:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 05:54 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad

2 Stars (40%) = Undecided (still testing)

3 Stars (60%) = Okay

4 Stars (80%) = Good

5 Stars (100%) = Excellente!

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